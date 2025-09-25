Pearl Academy Alumna & Celebrated Designer Rimzim Dadu Showcases Heritage-Inspired Indian Fashion at London Fashion Week
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, September 23, 2025: Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution for creative education, is championing the next chapter of Indian design on the world stage. By offering its students opportunities to showcase at prestigious platforms such as London Fashion Week and THE NAT Gala in New York, the institution continues to strengthen its mission of preparing young designers to think globally, create responsibly, and build careers that transcend borders.
At London Fashion Week 2025, Pearl Academy presented its third consecutive showcase at the historic St. John’s Church, Hyde Park Crescent, in association with Fashion Week & The City. The presentation brought together a curated group of designers who reimagined Indian fashion for international audiences where heritage met innovation, and craft seamlessly blended with contemporary culture. Each collection highlighted a dialogue between India’s cultural richness and evolving global fashion trends.
The showcase featured distinctive and diverse collections by Vaibhavi G. Prasad, Mehakk Jain, Shivangi Sharma, and the TEESRA collective (Manvi Mittal, Tanya Garg, and Mehak Goel). From repurposed saree-inspired silhouettes and fairytale couture crafted with natural dyes, to Indo-fusion garments inspired by Vrindavan’s heritage and streetwear rooted in Indian identity, the event showcased the depth and breadth of Indian talent. Adding intergenerational strength to the lineup, acclaimed Pearl Academy alumna and celebrated designer Rimzim Dadu known globally for her experimental couture brought her signature sculpted textiles to the stage.
Commenting on the showcase, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said:
“India has long been integral to the global fashion landscape, with its craftsmanship, textiles, and creativity inspiring the world. London Fashion Week offers our talented designers an important international platform to present their creativity and contribute to global fashion dialogues alongside Milan and Paris. At Pearl Academy, our goal is to shape the future of Indian fashion by nurturing confidence, culture, and community that will one day establish India as a fashion capital in its own right.”
Just days later, Pearl Academy expanded its presence to New York at THE NAT Gala, where Global University Systems (GUS) proudly served as Education Partner. THE NAT Gala is a pioneering cultural platform launched during London Climate Action Week to spotlight nature’s critical role in our lives. Founded by Gail Gallie, The Nat integrates art, fashion, film, food, and music to accelerate action for nature. The Gala honoured iconic conservation voices and was attended by global figures including Stella McCartney, Harrison Ford, and Billie Eilish. A fundraising platform, it raised vital support to help close the US$710 billion nature finance gap needed for ecosystem restoration.
As part of this partnership, Pearl Academy – one of GUS’s institutions – played a key role in showcasing Indian creativity and design on the global stage Pearl Academy students contributed to the Gala by designing signature visual pieces for THE NAT’s core team. The artwork emerged from a collaborative process exploring THE NAT’s five impact areas—Finance, Fashion, Food, Innovation, and Futures through sustainable design methods. Drawing inspiration from Henri Matisse’s cutouts, the design used bold organic forms and earthy tones to reflect balance and interconnectedness. Executed in a flat, screen-print style to minimize environmental impact, it was chosen for its clarity, adaptability, and cultural resonance embodying both THE NAT’s mission and Pearl Academy’s sustainable pedagogy.
Reflecting on Pearl Academy’s dual presence at two prestigious global stages, Dr. Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Pearl Academy & CEO, Asia Pacific, Global University Systems (GUS), said: “As the world grapples with climate change, it is clear that the next generation must lead the way in redefining our relationship with nature. With the world’s largest youth population, India has both the responsibility and the opportunity to shape how creativity and sustainability come together for a better future.
Pearl Academy’s association with The NAT Gala in New York is a reflection of this shift. Our students are stepping onto a rare global stage, showing that fashion today is not just about aesthetics, but about activism, responsibility, and cultural identity. Their work brings together India’s rich design heritage and the urgency of sustainable thinking, signalling the kind of future we must all aspire to build.”
As Indian fashion continues to gain recognition across international platforms, Pearl Academy stands as a launchpad for designers who are shaping global conversations while remaining deeply rooted in craft, culture, and creativity.
At London Fashion Week 2025, Pearl Academy presented its third consecutive showcase at the historic St. John’s Church, Hyde Park Crescent, in association with Fashion Week & The City. The presentation brought together a curated group of designers who reimagined Indian fashion for international audiences where heritage met innovation, and craft seamlessly blended with contemporary culture. Each collection highlighted a dialogue between India’s cultural richness and evolving global fashion trends.
The showcase featured distinctive and diverse collections by Vaibhavi G. Prasad, Mehakk Jain, Shivangi Sharma, and the TEESRA collective (Manvi Mittal, Tanya Garg, and Mehak Goel). From repurposed saree-inspired silhouettes and fairytale couture crafted with natural dyes, to Indo-fusion garments inspired by Vrindavan’s heritage and streetwear rooted in Indian identity, the event showcased the depth and breadth of Indian talent. Adding intergenerational strength to the lineup, acclaimed Pearl Academy alumna and celebrated designer Rimzim Dadu known globally for her experimental couture brought her signature sculpted textiles to the stage.
Commenting on the showcase, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said:
“India has long been integral to the global fashion landscape, with its craftsmanship, textiles, and creativity inspiring the world. London Fashion Week offers our talented designers an important international platform to present their creativity and contribute to global fashion dialogues alongside Milan and Paris. At Pearl Academy, our goal is to shape the future of Indian fashion by nurturing confidence, culture, and community that will one day establish India as a fashion capital in its own right.”
Just days later, Pearl Academy expanded its presence to New York at THE NAT Gala, where Global University Systems (GUS) proudly served as Education Partner. THE NAT Gala is a pioneering cultural platform launched during London Climate Action Week to spotlight nature’s critical role in our lives. Founded by Gail Gallie, The Nat integrates art, fashion, film, food, and music to accelerate action for nature. The Gala honoured iconic conservation voices and was attended by global figures including Stella McCartney, Harrison Ford, and Billie Eilish. A fundraising platform, it raised vital support to help close the US$710 billion nature finance gap needed for ecosystem restoration.
As part of this partnership, Pearl Academy – one of GUS’s institutions – played a key role in showcasing Indian creativity and design on the global stage Pearl Academy students contributed to the Gala by designing signature visual pieces for THE NAT’s core team. The artwork emerged from a collaborative process exploring THE NAT’s five impact areas—Finance, Fashion, Food, Innovation, and Futures through sustainable design methods. Drawing inspiration from Henri Matisse’s cutouts, the design used bold organic forms and earthy tones to reflect balance and interconnectedness. Executed in a flat, screen-print style to minimize environmental impact, it was chosen for its clarity, adaptability, and cultural resonance embodying both THE NAT’s mission and Pearl Academy’s sustainable pedagogy.
Reflecting on Pearl Academy’s dual presence at two prestigious global stages, Dr. Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Pearl Academy & CEO, Asia Pacific, Global University Systems (GUS), said: “As the world grapples with climate change, it is clear that the next generation must lead the way in redefining our relationship with nature. With the world’s largest youth population, India has both the responsibility and the opportunity to shape how creativity and sustainability come together for a better future.
Pearl Academy’s association with The NAT Gala in New York is a reflection of this shift. Our students are stepping onto a rare global stage, showing that fashion today is not just about aesthetics, but about activism, responsibility, and cultural identity. Their work brings together India’s rich design heritage and the urgency of sustainable thinking, signalling the kind of future we must all aspire to build.”
As Indian fashion continues to gain recognition across international platforms, Pearl Academy stands as a launchpad for designers who are shaping global conversations while remaining deeply rooted in craft, culture, and creativity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment