Renowned Vocalist And Songwriter TERRY ILOUS Unveils His Latest Single And Music Video 'Mentiras' September 30Th

- Terry IlousLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TERRY ILOUS, hit recording artist and founding member of 80's rock band XYZ makes another big splash in the entertainment industry as he carries his music to a new era, and a new generation of listeners with his latest release, 'Mentiras'. After touring and collaborating over the last 30 years with a wide range of artists such as members of Eddie Money, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Foreigner, Soundgarden, Ted Nugent, Guns N Roses, Alice Cooper, and releasing a Flamenco-Rock album in 2017, he moves on to this latest chapter in music.TERRY ILOUS grew up in France and summered in Spain, with a French mother who loved music, and a Spanish father who loved to take his son to the local Flamenco clubs. ILOUS grew up around music, and listening to the Spanish guitar his father played. While he made his name in rock 'n' roll, first as the founding frontman of "melodic metal" band XYZ and later with a stint singing for Great White, his first love was always Latin music; the sounds of home. In 2017 ILOUS was able to stretch his wings and released 'Gypsy Dreams', mastered by 2x Latin Grammy winner Andres Mayo. Gypsy Dreams was an album that melded his love for the Flamenco music of his father, with music made by his favorite rock and pop artists.Now ILOUS releases 'Mentiras'. Musically, this song, sung in the Spanish language, weaves together passion, love, hope, and the pain of regret. After reaching the end of a long relationship while writing this, 'Mentiras' resonates with listeners on an emotional level. This song is a mixture of the feelings we experience when love is slipping away-the joy, heartache, hope, and the inevitable sadness. It's a heartfelt anthem of love, loss, and a powerful reminder of the importance of self-reflection, honesty, and the unspoken truths that arise when both partners know the end is near but struggle to confront it. The music was written by TERRY ILOUS, Lyrics by TERRY ILOUS and Frank Giron, and produced by TERRY ILOUS, Carlos Rodgarman, and Big Chris Flores.Accompanying the single is a visually captivating music video, directed by movie Producer, Director, and Special Effects artist Todd Tucker, along with Tim Sheridan whose credits include“This Is Us, (NBC), Scorpion, (CBS) and“Lucifer”(Netflix). The video features acclaimed Venezuelan model and actress Vanessa Lyon, marking a reunion with ILOUS after their first collaboration in the music video“Boys of Summer” from his 2017 album, Gypsy Dreams. In“Mentiras,” the pair's on-screen chemistry tells the story of two people moving apart, echoing the song's themes of emotional distance and unresolved feelings. Fans can expect a poignant narrative with moving visuals to complement the song's lyrical depth.TERRY ILOUS has an incredible history in this industry, from his beginning in XYZ on Enigma and Capitol records, as a solo artist, a writer, lead singer and songwriter for hit recording artists Great White (2009-2018). He has been and continues to be a force in the entertainment industry. Currently ILOUS is enjoying a residency with his band 'Legends of Classic Rock' aboard Royal Caribbean International Cruises, and touring and collaborating with hit recording artists such as George Lynch of Dokken fame in an ongoing series of acoustic shows. Ilous has also planned tour dates with the Vagabond players from his album Gypsy Dreams; a Latin group of Flamenco / Rock players that includes Grammy nominees and former members of iconic acts like The Gipsy Kings,Marc Anthony, and Plácido Domingo.TERRY is excited to announce as well that he is currently participating, along with the other members of Legends of Classic Rock in a national Starbucks campaign promoting their new energy drink that has gone viral, attracting millions of viewers. They also filmed a second commercial for Starbucks with Seth Meyer that has obtained over 70 million views on Tik Tok as well as over 10 Million views across Facebook and Instagram.“Filming the commercial was exhilarating and somewhat surreal."Mentiras will be available across all streaming platforms- September 30thFacebook:IG:Youtube:Spotify:‎‎Terry Ilous - Apple MusicWebsite:

