Gomobile Tires Rolls Into Canada With Mobile Service Innovation

innovative Mobile Tire Service Expands North, Bringing On-Demand Convenience to Canadian Drivers

“We're proud to bring our mobile tire service model to Canada, offering unmatched convenience and efficiency to Canadian drivers.” - Derek Naidoo, Founder & CEO, GoMobile Tires” - Derek Naidoo, Founder & CEO, GoMobile TiresCALGARY, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoMobile Tires, the leading provider of mobile tire and oil change services in the United States, is proud to announce the official launch of GoMobile Tires Canada , marking a major milestone in the company's international expansion.

With a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction across the U.S., GoMobile Tires brings its unique mobile service model to Canadian drivers-offering on-site tire installation, repair, and maintenance at homes, workplaces, and fleet yards. The Canadian launch begins with operations in Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta as well as Regina in Saskatchewan, with plans to expand to additional cities in the coming months.

"We're thrilled to bring our mobile tire service to Canada," said Derek Naidoo, Founder and CEO of GoMobile Tires. "Our mission has always been to make tire care more convenient, efficient, and customer-focused. Canadian drivers deserve the same level of service and flexibility that has made GoMobile Tires a trusted name in the U.S."

GoMobile Tires Canada will operate through a franchise model, empowering local entrepreneurs to deliver high-quality service backed by the company's technology platform, training, and national partnerships.

Key Highlights of the Canadian Launch:

· Mobile tire and oil change services available 7 days a week

· Online booking and real-time service tracking

· Fleet service programs for commercial clients

· Eco-friendly disposal and recycling of used tires

DSP Vendor Exchange approved

