Israel Says 20 Injured After Houthi Drone Attack Hit Red Sea Resort City
Israel's national ambulance service, Magen David Adom, on Wednesday evening (local time) said that the two badly wounded victims, both in their 60s, suffered severe limb injuries. Another man was moderately injured when shrapnel hit his upper body, while the remaining casualties sustained lighter wounds, mostly from shrapnel and bruising.
The drone exploded in the city centre, in a tourist district near the Club Hotel, a large beachfront complex, according to Kan, the state-owned broadcaster. Kan also reported that Israel's air defence system attempted twice to intercept the drone but failed.
The strike came during Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, when Eilat is typically crowded with Israeli vacationers, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have repeatedly targeted Eilat with drones and missiles since Israel's war in Gaza began. Last week, a drone struck the entrance to a hotel in the city, causing property damage but no injuries.
Yemen's Houthi group, in a statement on Wednesday night, claimed responsibility for a drone attack.
Yahya Sarea, the Houthis' military spokesman, said in a statement on X that the group fired two drones before sunset, targeting a location in Eilat.
He added that the operation was the second of its kind in less than 24 hours after the group launched multiple drones targeting Eilat and the city of Beer Sheva on Tuesday.
Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi-controlled Yemen, most recently last week, against military infrastructure at the port of Hodeida. Last month, an Israeli strike on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, killed the Houthi government's prime minister and several other senior officials. Israel described that strike as the start of a broader campaign against the group's leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment