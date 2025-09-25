Guru Nanak College Organises Inter-Collegiate Yoga Competition
Mumbai, September 25: Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), GTB Nagar, hosted the University of Mumbai Inter-Collegiate Yoga Competition 2025 - 26 (Men/Women), Zone -1 Mumbai City, on September 17.
The grand inaugural ceremony began at 9:00 am with the Principal, Dr. Pushpinder G. Bhatia, felicitating Ms. Poonam Mujawar Pathan, Inter-Collegiate Joint Secretary and Dr. Manoj R. Verma, Secretary of Mumbai City Zone. Various selectors and referees from the University of Mumbai were felicitated. Coaches of Guru Nanak College - including those from cricket, hockey, boxing, yoga and other sports - were also honoured in the presence of university dignitaries.
Following the inauguration, the competition commenced at 10:00 am with participants showcasing graceful and powerful yoga asanas. Both men's and women's teams demonstrated high levels of discipline and dedication, making the event a celebration of yoga's values of health, balance and harmony.
Results:
Men's Team Championship:
1st Place - Ramanand Arya D.A.V. College, Bhandup
2nd Place - Vivekanand Education Society's College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Chembur
3rd Place - Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science and Commerce, GTB Nagar
Individual Men:
1st Place - Parth Kor (Vasantdada Patil College)
2nd Place - Bhavya Saula (K.J. Somaiya College of Science & Commerce)
3rd Place - Aditya Dusane (St. Xavier's College)
Women's Team Championship:
1st Place - Guru Nanak College, GTB Nagar
2nd Place - Ramanand Arya D.A.V. College, Bhandup
3rd Place - Vivekanand Education Society's College of ASC, Chembur
Individual Women:
1st Place - Ruhi Ghag (Annasaheb C. Patil College)
2nd Place - Suman Kevat (Guru Nanak College)
3rd Place - Akshita Samarth R (Ruia College)
The competition saw enthusiastic participation with 9 colleges and 33 participants in the men's category and 12 colleges and 46 participants in the women's category.
Shri. Sanjeev Sharma, Yoga Instructor of Guru Nanak College, whose dedicated coaching played a key role in the college securing three prizes in the competition.
The day concluded with a valedictory ceremony, where winners were awarded trophies and medals. The event was smoothly coordinated by Mr. Arun Boomibalagan (Sports Committee Incharge) and Mr. Tulsiram (Yoga Committee Incharge), highlighting the strong commitment of the college's sports and yoga committees.
The Inter-Collegiate Yoga Competition not only brought out the sporting talent of the youth but also reinforced yoga's enduring relevance as a holistic way of life.
