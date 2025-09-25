Azerbaijan And Serbia Take Relations To Next Level With Strategic Pact
The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, implementing joint projects, boosting mutual investment, and exploring future areas of cooperation.
Sahil Babayev emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to deepening its strategic partnership with Serbia across all fields. He noted that inter-parliamentary ties and the Intergovernmental Commission serve as an important platform for advancing bilateral relations. The minister recalled that during the Commission's 8th session held in Baku last July, many important initiatives were put forward, and the 9th session is scheduled to take place in Belgrade this October.
The sides highlighted the growing mutual investments and the increase in bilateral trade turnover, which rose by 16.7 percent in 2024 to reach about $190 million. They also pointed out that cooperation opportunities in energy, infrastructure, aviation, agriculture, and cultural-humanitarian spheres create broad prospects for mutually beneficial projects.
Ana Brnabić, in turn, underlined the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, noting that this partnership is based on mutual trust and friendship.“Although there is a positive dynamic in the development of trade and economic ties, the current figures do not fully reflect the real potential and do not correspond to the level of political relations,” she said, stressing that there are significant opportunities for expanding cooperation.
Brnabić also noted that Azerbaijani investors are interested in investing in Serbia's real estate, agriculture, and other sectors.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.
