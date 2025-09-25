Azerbaijani Universities Make Strides In Prestigious World Rankings
“Congratulations to Baku State University and Khazar University for making it into the top six hundred of the global Impact Rankings 2025,” Spustek said.
According to her, more than 140 universities from Central Asia and the Caucasus took part in the ranking.
“The largest number of universities from the region in the list comes from Uzbekistan, followed by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan,” she noted.
Spustek added that in Azerbaijan, universities are most actively engaged in the area of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on quality education, followed by SDG 8, dedicated to decent work and economic growth.
