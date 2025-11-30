AI Boom And Population Growth Drive UAE's Electricity Demand Surge

The UAE is bracing for an unprecedented surge in electricity demand as rapid population growth and the rise of AI-driven data centers reshape the region's energy landscape. Industry leaders warn that powering the next wave of artificial intelligence could require the equivalent of building three nuclear reactors-a challenge that underscores the urgency of accelerating the energy transition.

Speaking at the inauguration of ABB's new Customer Experience and Training Centre in Dubai, executives highlighted the scale of the transformation.“Data centers in the region currently consume about one gigawatt of power. Within five years, that figure is expected to quadruple,” said Giampiero Frisio, President, Electrification Business Area, ABB.“Meeting this demand without nuclear expansion means massive investment in renewables and grid modernization.”

The UAE's electricity consumption is projected to grow by up to 4 per cent annually through 2035, according to the International Energy Agency, driven by urbanization, industrial growth, and the electrification of transport and cooling. This trend is amplified by demographic shifts-nearly 100,000 new residents arrive every quarter-and by the government's push to position the country as a hub for AI and digital infrastructure.

To address these challenges, ABB has opened a $2 million training and digital solutions hub in Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial Area. The 2,500-square-metre facility will train around 2,000 engineers and technicians annually from across the Middle East, equipping them with skills in AI-enabled asset management, predictive maintenance, and grid automation. These capabilities are critical as aging utility grids-many built decades ago-must adapt to intermittent renewable energy sources and sudden power peaks from AI workloads.

“The electrification sector faces a dual challenge: an aging workforce and the urgent need for digital skills,” said Marco Tellarini, Senior Vice President for ABB Electrification Service in Europe, Middle East & Africa.“Our new center bridges this gap by combining practical training with exposure to cutting-edge technologies.”

ABB's investment aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy, which targets 32 per cent renewable energy in the national mix by 2030. Solar projects such as Al Dhafra-the world's largest at nearly 5 GW-are already reshaping supply, but experts stress that renewables alone cannot meet the explosive demand from hyperscale data centers and smart buildings. Advanced energy management, battery storage, and AI-driven optimization will be essential to balance sustainability, affordability, and reliability.

Beyond technology, ABB is fostering partnerships with global players like Nvidia and local startups through innovation contests, aiming to develop predictive algorithms and energy-as-a-service models.“These initiatives promise not only efficiency gains but also new business models that reduce upfront costs for customers,” said Eric Deschenes, Global Head of Marketing and Sales, Electrification Service Division, ABB.

“Electrification makes everything possible-but only if we modernize grids and embrace digitalization,” Frisio said. With electricity poised to become the world's primary energy source-rising from 22 per cent today to nearly 45 per cent by 2050-the UAE's proactive approach could set a benchmark for the Middle East in managing the AI-driven energy revolution.