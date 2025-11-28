Coal Ministry Adds 18 Private Agencies To Accredited Prospecting List To Boost Exploration

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Coal has added 18 private entities to the list of Accredited Prospecting Agencies under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, on 26 November 2025.

These agencies, accredited by the Quality Council of India – National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI‐NABET), are now authorised to carry out prospecting operations for coal and lignite. The official notification is available on the Ministry's website.

The expansion provides coal block allottees greater flexibility in selecting partners for geological surveys and exploration.

Since preparing a detailed geological report is a prerequisite for mine operationalisation, the inclusion of additional agencies is expected to cut the time previously needed to obtain prospecting licenses by around six months.

By increasing the pool of accredited agencies, the government seeks to leverage private sector expertise, promote competitiveness, and foster technological innovation in the exploration ecosystem.

This initiative is expected to accelerate coal and lignite exploration, enhancing resource availability to meet India's growing energy demands.

The government highlighted that the move aligns with its commitment to a transparent, efficient, and future-ready mineral exploration framework, supporting national energy security and sustainable economic growth.

