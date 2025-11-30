UAE's Scientific Talent Strategy Earns Global Praise At Hong Kong Forum

The UAE is“setting an impressive regional benchmark in cultivating the next generation of scientific leaders,” a spokesman for the Hong Kong Laureate Forum (HKLF) said.

Describing the UAE's expanding ecosystem of research training, specialised talent programmes and open-access research facilities as“highly innovative”, he aligned those with the HKLF's own mission to nurture curiosity, excellence and global collaboration among young scientists.”

The spokesman noted that the UAE's growing network of national talent -development initiatives - including the National R&D Leadership Programme, the Open Labs platform and the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists - reflects a national strategy that“recognises the long-term value of scientific leadership and invests in it systematically.”

“What the UAE is doing is very much in the spirit of what the HKLF stands for,” the spokesman said.“Both place young researchers at the centre, give them access to knowledge, mentorship and advanced tools, and create pathways for them to become the innovators, problem-solvers and scientific leaders of the future.”

The UAE's approach spans multiple layers of the scientific pipeline. The National R&D Leadership Programme trains government, private-sector and academic professionals in research management, innovation strategy and evidence-based policymaking. The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships extend this effort globally through specialised master's degrees delivered in partnership with universities such as Oxford and MIT, building national capacity in AI, economics and international policy. Meanwhile, infrastructure initiatives such as the Open Labs platform - the country's first national database connecting researchers with over 150 scientific devices - aim to democratise access to equipment and accelerate research in fields ranging from biotechnology to materials science.

Other initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, the Dubai Science Park Leadership Network, and the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Grant, collectively reinforce the UAE's target of becoming a hub for advanced scientific research and talent attraction. The spokesman noted that while the UAE model is government-led and nationally coordinated, the HKLF model is built around intergenerational mentorship and global scientific exchange,“but both serve the same broader mission - to empower young scientists to make discoveries that benefit humanity.”

That mission was on full display at the 2025 Hong Kong Laureate Forum, which opened on 5 November at the Hong Kong Science Park under the theme“Meeting of Inspirational Minds.” The four-day gathering brought together 12 Shaw Laureates and more than 200 young scientists from over 20 countries and regions, creating a rare platform where emerging researchers could interact directly with some of the world's most distinguished scientific figures. The forum concluded on 8 November after four days of intensive exchange, reinforcing Hong Kong's ambition to serve as a bridge between global scientific communities.“With initiatives in the UAE attracting growing international recognition, both regions now position themselves as rising nodes in the global network nurturing the scientific leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

According to Professor Timothy Tong, chairman of the Council of the HKLF, the Forum's strength lies in its ability to create meaningful, personal exchanges that go beyond traditional conferences.“Young scientists sit with laureates during meals and discussions. They share ideas, experiences and challenges. These conversations inspire young people to stay in science and pursue bold ideas,” he said.“Our vision extends well beyond Hong Kong. This is about global scientific exchange, and many of our participants come from overseas.”

Tong emphasised the importance of balancing fundamental research with translational science, noting that society increasingly expects scientists to deliver breakthroughs that can be applied in the real world. He cited Professor Francis Chan, former Dean of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, as an example of a researcher whose work connects deep science with practical impact.

Senior Hong Kong officials praised the Forum as an important milestone in the city's innovation agenda. Chief Secretary for Administration KK Chan said the event demonstrated how Hong Kong is“linking technology with talent and industry to build a competitive and globally connected innovation ecosystem.” Colin Lam, vice chairman of Henderson Land Group and director of the Lee Shau Kee Foundation, added that the Forum“unites brilliant minds to spark breakthroughs that shape the future.” Raymond Chan, chair of The Shaw Prize Foundation, described scientific advancement as“a relay across generations” - one the Forum helps sustain by connecting emerging scientists with the leaders who came before them.

The scientific programme highlighted the breadth of global research excellence: Nobel laureate Reinhard Genzel delivered a keynote on massive black holes; Kazutoshi Mori and Peter Walter explored“Biological Intelligence” and its implications for the life sciences; and George Lusztig discussed cutting-edge developments in mathematical representations. Additional activities - including school dialogues and the“Power of Science” forum at the Hong Kong Science Museum - brought scientific inspiration to the wider community.