Iran Urges Fair Deal In Nuclear Talks, Citing All Parties' Interests

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A comprehensive resolution on Iran's nuclear program is possible if the interests of all sides are safeguarded and the principle of justice is upheld, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X page, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian wrote that during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, they exchanged views on the positions of both sides. Discussions focused on addressing Europe's concerns while ensuring guarantees for Iran's interests.

The Iranian president also noted that the two countries reached an agreement on resolving issues related to prisoners.

Masoud Pezeshkian is currently in New York to attend the session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has decided to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision was supported by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reimposed starting September 26.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 over its nuclear program. These measures targeted Iran's oil exports as well as more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.