Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Su-34 In Zaporizhzhia Sector

2025-09-25 02:05:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the news via Telegram .

At approximately 04:00 on Thursday, September 25, a Russian Su-34 jet was downed while conducting terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs, the statement said.

Read also: Ukrainian Navy shows destruction of Russian Giatsint -B artillery gun

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on two key oil refinery facilities in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions, as well as the destruction of two Russian aircraft at the Kacha airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea.

