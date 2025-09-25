Three Settlements In Kirovohrad Region Partially Without Power After Drone Attack
“This night saw another enemy drone attack targeting infrastructure. Several residential buildings were damaged. Three settlements have been partially disconnected from the power supply,” he wrote.
No casualties have been reported. All relevant emergency services are currently working to eliminate the consequences.Read also: One killed, three injured as Russian forces launch 582 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian airstrike in the Vinnytsia region caused power outages and disrupted train service. As of now, both electricity and rail operations have been restored.
