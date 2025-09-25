Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike On Utility Facility In Kupiansk District Leaves One Dead

Russian Drone Strike On Utility Facility In Kupiansk District Leaves One Dead


2025-09-25 02:05:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the news on Facebook .

That night, Russian forces targeted a utility facility in the frontline village of Prykolotne, part of the Vilkhuvatka community in the Kupiansk district. The strike caused destruction and a fire in the administrative building. A 59-year-old man was killed.

Ten rescue workers and three units of equipment were deployed to respond to the aftermath, including a medical team from the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer.

Read also: Three settlements in Kirovohrad region partially without power after drone attack

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, the Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district, injuring a woman.

MENAFN25092025000193011044ID1110108596

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search