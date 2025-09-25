Russian Drone Strike On Utility Facility In Kupiansk District Leaves One Dead
That night, Russian forces targeted a utility facility in the frontline village of Prykolotne, part of the Vilkhuvatka community in the Kupiansk district. The strike caused destruction and a fire in the administrative building. A 59-year-old man was killed.
Ten rescue workers and three units of equipment were deployed to respond to the aftermath, including a medical team from the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer.Read also: Three settlements in Kirovohrad region partially without power after drone attack
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, the Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district, injuring a woman.
