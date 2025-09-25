Russian Drone Strike On Utility Facility In Kupiansk District Leaves One Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the news on Facebook .

That night, Russian forces targeted a utility facility in the frontline village of Prykolotne, part of the Vilkhuvatka community in the Kupiansk district. The strike caused destruction and a fire in the administrative building. A 59-year-old man was killed.

Ten rescue workers and three units of equipment were deployed to respond to the aftermath, including a medical team from the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, the Russian military carried out an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district, injuring a woman.