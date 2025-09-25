Arrow Announces AGM Voting Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) (" Arrow " or the " Company "), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce its AGM voting results. Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares of Arrow held on September 24, 2025 and the outcome of the vote:

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld Number of Directors To set the number of directors at five (5). Approved 43,226,881

98.10% 837,723

1.90% Election of Directors Marshall Abbott Approved 42,902,436

97.96% 891,780

2.04% Grant M. Carnie Approved 42,891,349 97.59% 1,059,210

2.41% Gage Jull Approved 35,290,667

80.30% 8,659,892

19.70% Ian Langley Approved 42,891,324 97.65% 1,032,208

2.35% Ravi Sharma Approved 42,890,429 97.59% 1,060,130

2.41% Appointment of Auditors Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Corporation of the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 43,101,118 98.19% 796,081

1.81% Approval and Amendment of Option Plan To re-approve the Corporation's stock option plan and to approve certain amendments thereto as more particularly set out in the Information

Circular and Proxy Statement (collectively, the " Circular ") of the Corporation dated August 12, 2025. Approved 34,346,617 77.95% 9,717,986

22.05%

For further Information, contact:

Arrow Exploration

Marshall Abbott, CEO +1 403 651 5995 Joe McFarlane, CFO +1 403 818 1033



Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

James Asensio

George Grainger +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright +44 (0)7711 627449 Rupert Holdsworth Hunt

Camarco (Financial PR)

Owen Roberts +44 (0)20 3781 8331 Rebecca Waterworth



About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via branches of its 100% owned subsidiary Arrow Exploration Switzerland GmbH) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Pursuant to certain private agreements entered between Arrow and its partner, Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block and has the right to request approval to Ecopetrol S.A. for the assignment of 50% of all rights, interests and obligations under the Tapir Association Contract. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

