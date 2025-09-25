Alishan Group's Taiwan Miaoli Tobacco Industry Corp. Extends“Serving The Industry” Invitation, Redefines Tobacco Contract Manufacturing With Open Patents And Modular Capacity
Traditional Cigarettes: Taiwanese Heritage and Subtropical Flavors
Alishan Group's Miaoli Cigarette Factory in Taiwan, the island's only premium bonded cigarette facility, sits on a 40,000-square-meter site in Houlong Township, Miaoli County. With deep expertise across the core chain of R&D, production, brand services, and technology transfer, and backed by leading global raw material suppliers, the Group has built well-known brands such as Alishan and Dahua, distributed in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, securing its position as one of Southeast Asia's leading integrated tobacco suppliers.
In line with global trends in cigarette flavor development, the Group has independently developed automated capsule filter technology and moisture-retention capsule systems , which not only hydrate the smoke but also enhance its aroma. This significantly enriches the flavor profile and improves the overall smoking experience. With fully in-house production of capsule flavor additives, the Group can ensure stable self-supply while meeting personalized customization needs in appearance design, color, and flavor.
New Tobacco: Dedicated to Herbal Extraction with Hundreds of Patents
Alishan's proprietary e-liquids use natural nicotine and botanical extracts as core ingredients , enhanced through advanced technologies such as supercritical CO 2 extraction , molecular distillation , and aerospace-grade freeze-drying to improve aroma retention , ensuring cleaner vapor, smoother delivery, and longer-lasting flavors.
Alishan Group is now opening up its 20+ years of laboratory data, compliance pathways, and flexible production lines to brand owners, distributors, and even fellow manufacturers, to jointly address issues of tariff volatility, rising raw material costs, and regional supply chain uncertainties.
Company:Taiwan Miaoli Tobacco Industry Corp., Ltd.
Contact Person: Kat Li
Email: ...
Website:
Telephone:+886916188838
Address:No.205-22,Cuosheng rd.,Houlong Township,Miaoli Taiwan
