JDE Peet's Transfers Shares And Grants Awards To Participants Under Its Employee Incentive Plans
Amsterdam, September 25, 2025
This is a press release by JDE Peet's N.V. (JDE Peet's or the Company) pursuant to the provisions of section 5, paragraph 4 and section 6, paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the recommended public offer by Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (the Offeror) for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of JDE Peet's (the Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet's. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would violate applicable law or regulations.
Pursuant to applicable Dutch offer rules, certain disclosure obligations apply to JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP) in connection with the Offer with respect to the shares in the share capital of JDE Peet's (the Shares). The nominal value of each Share is EUR 0.01.
In accordance with such offer rules, JDE Peet's today announced that, pursuant to its employee incentive plans and awards previously granted or committed thereunder, the Company:
- on 23 September 2025, granted a total of 389,270 conditional rights to Shares in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock units (PSUs), for no consideration, to a total of 133 incentive plan participants, and,
- today, transferred a total of 554,675 shares, for no consideration, to a total of 223 incentive plan participants.
As a result of these grants and transfers, the total issued share capital of JDE Peet's remains unchanged at 488,178,642, of which 3,541,291 shares are held as treasury shares.
JDE Peet's does not hold any shares in the capital of the Offeror and the Company is not aware of the Offeror holding any Shares.
# # #
Enquiries
Media
Laurent Sagarra
+31 20 558 1735
...
Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
...
About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at
Attachment
-
jde-peets-transfers-shares-and-grants-awards
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment