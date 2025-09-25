Transaction In Own Shares
|Highest price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7700
|Lowest price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7000
|Volume weighted average price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7520
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
25th September 2025
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: ...
