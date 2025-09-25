IMCD Celebrates 30 Years Of Growth, Partnership And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or“Company”), a global leading distribution partner and formulator of specialty chemicals and ingredients, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Founded in Rotterdam in 1995, IMCD has grown from a humble base in the Benelux and France into a global leader with more than 5,200 employees across 60+ countries, supported by 110 offices, 80 laboratories and 150 warehouses worldwide.

Over three decades, IMCD has transformed distribution into true partnership, co-creating innovative and sustainable solutions with suppliers and customers around the globe. Major milestones have included surpassing €1 billion in revenue in 2011, a successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam in 2014, strategic acquisitions such as MF Cachat in the US and Signet in India, and a deepened commitment to sustainability through Together for Sustainability and the Science Based Targets initiative.

Three decades of milestones

Since its foundation, IMCD has continuously expanded its global presence and expertise:



1995 – IMCD is founded in Rotterdam by Piet van der Slikke and Hans Kooijmans.

2001 – The company is rebranded as IMCD, supported by a unified IT platform that laid the foundation for international growth.

2005–2013 – Global expansion accelerates across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

2011 – IMCD surpasses €1 billion in revenue and establishes its footprint in Asia-Pacific.

2013–2014 – IMCD enters Latin America and lists on Euronext Amsterdam, marking a new chapter.

2015–2019 – Expansion in North America is strengthened with the acquisition of MF Cachat in the US. In parallel, IMCD rapidly expands its global network of laboratories and Technical Centres.

2020–2024 – IMCD strengthens its pharmaceutical platform in Asia-Pacific with the acquisition of Signet in India, a market leader in excipients.

2022–2024 – IMCD deepens its sustainability commitments, joining Together for Sustainability, entering the Dutch ESG AEX index, and committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). 2024 - 2025 – A new chapter of leadership begins as Valerie Diele-Braun (2024) and later Marcus Jordan (2025) succeed founder Piet van der Slikke as CEO.



Marcus Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of IMCD, commented:“I am deeply honoured to lead IMCD into its 30th anniversary, a milestone made possible by the vision of our founder, Piet van der Slikke, supported by his trusted CFO Hans Kooijmans, and driven by an entrepreneurial mindset and a bold purpose: To transform distribution into true partnerships. Our success has always been rooted in people, our employees around the world, our suppliers, and our customers, working together with entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and trust. Over three decades we have grown from a Rotterdam base into a global leader, while staying true to the partnerships that brought us here. As we celebrate today, I look forward with confidence. Together we will continue to create opportunities, co-develop sustainable solutions, and write the next chapter of IMCD's story, building on our heritage and continuing to deliver growth for all our stakeholders.”

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

