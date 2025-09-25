(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of a transparency notification

(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings) On 23 September 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%.

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights



Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person



Persons subject to the notification requirement:





Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert, Chasséveld 1, 4811 DH Breda, Nederland

NV Bekaert SA, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem



Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 September 2025



Threshold that is crossed: 5%



Denominator: 52 701 148

Notified Details:



Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert 17 563 786 17 558 786 33.32% NV Bekaert SA 1 807 183 2 639 879 5.01% TOTAL 19 370 969 20 198 665 0 38.33% 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.



