Peterson Capital Hosts Canada Growth Conference In Ireland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven of Canada's fastest growing public companies will be gathering outside of Dublin today as they kick off the thirdhosted by Edmonton-based capital markets advisory firm Peterson Capital.

More than fifty public company CEOs, Investment Advisors, fund managers and family offices will meet at the Powerscourt Hotel Resort from Thursday evening, September 25th to Saturday noon, September 27th for presentations, informal receptions, meetings and social gatherings designed to highlight the opportunities that each of the public companies offers to potential investors.

“We've held two conferences with the exact same format as this one in Montreal last May and in France in 2022,” said Greg Stumph , Peterson Capital's President & COO,“and the feedback from everyone was extremely positive.

“We have an extremely impressive group of attendees here again – both from our clients and the investor guests - and we're encouraging them to spend time getting to know each other and establish connections that will last beyond the conference. Aside from the presentations, we're also having fun on Saturday with our seven CEOs by putting each of them through a 'Bear Pit' session and really getting to learn more about each of them. That was extremely popular in Montreal and we're expecting it to be a highlight again here this weekend.”

The seven companies presenting are Peterson Capital clients Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) (TSX:EPRX) , Logan Energy (LGN.V), Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) , Colonial Coal International Corp. (TSX-V: CAD), Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), PowerWood Canada and Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) .

Conference attendees will vote on Saturday at noon on the company that they feel was the top growth story of the conference. The winner will take home the Canada Growth Cup, which was awarded to Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in Montreal last May and to Volatus Aerospace at the inaugural Canada Growth Conference in the south of France in 2022.

“Interest in Canadian growth stories has never been higher,” said Peterson Capital founder Rick Peterson,“and this event is a testament to that. Attendance numbers are the highest we've seen in our three conferences. The Embassy of Canada to Ireland based in Dublin will be there and our keynote speaker at lunch on Friday will be Richard McGrath, Executive Director and Head of Investment of AGF International Advisors in Dublin.”

About Peterson Capital :

Peterson Capital is a capital markets advisory firm founded in 2003 with its head office is in Edmonton and regional offices from coast-to-coast across Canada as well as into Europe and the UK. The company provides introductory services to a network of Investment Advisors, fund managers and family office CEOs with access to more than $15 billion in discretionary investment capital.

For more information, please contact Greg Stumph at ... .