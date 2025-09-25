Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-09-25 02:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
25 September 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 24 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 471.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 469.140333

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,826,857 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,103,573 have voting rights and 1,244,230 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 469.140333 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
620 463.50 08:03:23 LSE
293 463.50 08:03:23 LSE
474 465.50 09:18:33 LSE
362 464.50 09:22:29 LSE
384 467.50 10:15:13 LSE
791 467.50 10:15:14 LSE
751 468.50 12:07:43 LSE
546 469.50 12:26:17 LSE
523 469.50 12:57:36 LSE
268 469.50 12:57:36 LSE
642 470.50 13:41:51 LSE
117 470.50 13:41:51 LSE
274 470.50 13:43:48 LSE
200 469.50 13:53:00 LSE
41 469.50 14:20:45 LSE
649 470.00 14:44:00 LSE
570 470.00 14:44:00 LSE
37 470.00 15:00:58 LSE
858 470.00 15:04:21 LSE
124 470.00 15:04:25 LSE
41 470.00 15:04:25 LSE
597 470.00 15:26:05 LSE
299 470.00 15:26:05 LSE
440 470.00 15:48:22 LSE
420 470.00 15:48:22 LSE
134 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
221 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
56 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
365 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
193 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
206 471.00 15:58:22 LSE
206 471.00 15:58:23 LSE
119 471.00 15:58:23 LSE
1,161 470.00 16:13:39 LSE
501 470.00 16:13:40 LSE
28 470.00 16:13:40 LSE
378 470.00 16:14:42 LSE
206 470.00 16:14:42 LSE
135 470.00 16:14:43 LSE
13 470.00 16:14:43 LSE
58 470.00 16:15:07 LSE
206 470.00 16:15:11 LSE
206 470.00 16:15:16 LSE
1 470.00 16:16:32 LSE
140 470.00 16:16:46 LSE
65 470.00 16:16:46 LSE
81 470.00 16:16:46 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562


About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN25092025004107003653ID1110108551

