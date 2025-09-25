High Growth Birmingham CF Advisory Announces Opening Of New Reading Office

MENAFN - Pressat) Headpoint Advisors has announced the opening of a new office in Reading as part of its strategy to build a regional footprint in key UK markets. The move reflects sustained demand for senior-led corporate finance advice across the Thames Valley and follows a series of high-profile transactions in the region.

The Reading office will focus on advising founders, family shareholders and management teams on company sales, acquisitions, management buy-outs and growth capital raisings, with particular strength across technology, advanced manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and aerospace & defence.

Mark Wilson, Managing Partner at Headpoint Advisors, said:“Establishing a permanent presence in Reading is a natural progression for us. The Thames Valley is home to outstanding private companies and a highly connected advisory community. We are committed to providing partner-led advice on the ground, building long-term relationships and delivering certainty and value for clients across the region.”

Based at One Station Hill, a premier location home to a number of other high-profile businesses, the new location signals Headpoint's focus on embedding itself at the heart of the Thames Valley's professional and corporate community.

Headpoint is recruiting locally to build the Reading team and is inviting applications from local corporate finance professionals at all levels who want to work in a senior-led, independent advisory firm with strong international reach.

Emmet Keating, Partner added:“We're investing for the long term. Our model is built on depth of experience, rigorous execution and strong buyer and investor relationships in the UK, US and Europe. Reading gives us the right base to support clients across the Thames Valley and the wider South.”

Enquiries and meetings

Business owners considering a sale, investment or strategic options review are encouraged to contact Mark Wilson to arrange a confidential meeting.

Contact: Mark Wilson, Managing Partner

Email: ...

Tel: +44 (0)845 544 0500

About Headpoint Advisors

Headpoint Advisors is a specialist, partner-led corporate finance firm advising shareholders, entrepreneurs and management teams on company sales, acquisitions, MBOs and growth capital. The firm combines deep sector expertise with international reach to deliver superior outcomes for private businesses. Headpoint operates nationally from its Birmingham headquarters with a growing regional presence, now including Reading.