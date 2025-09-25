Igulu Smart Homebrewer Launches In Poland With Showroom Opening

WARSAW, POLAND, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iGulu, the smart home-brewing innovator, proudly announces its official entry into the Polish market with the establishment of a new distribution partnership and the opening of a dedicated showroom in Nadarzyn. To mark this occasion, iGulu Poland will also participate in the 20th Warsaw Beer Festival on October 16, giving Polish consumers and beer enthusiasts the chance to experience smart home brewing firsthand.Experience the Poland ShowroomThe showroom, located at Pruszkowska 32B, 05-830 Nadarzyn, Poland, is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Visitors are invited to explore iGulu's flagship smart brewing machines, including the F1 Pro Smart Brewer, taste freshly brewed drinks on site, sample a wide range of beverage kits, and receive professional guidance from the local team.Visit our Poland showroom page:Smart Brewing for Every LifestyleiGulu is redefining home brewing by combining intelligent fermentation technology with lifestyle-driven design. With one-touch controls, built-in cooling and dispensing, and app integration, iGulu makes it possible to brew a wide variety of drinks-from craft beers and ciders to kombucha, sparkling water, and even DIY creations.Discover more beverage options here: kategoria-produktu/gotowe-zestawy/Building a Brewing Community in Poland“We are excited to collaborate with our partner in Poland to bring iGulu's brewing innovations closer to European customers,” said the iGulu team.“The showroom is not only a space for product demonstration, but also a cultural hub for sharing creativity, recipes, and the joy of brewing.”Looking ahead, iGulu plans to introduce locally-inspired brewing kits tailored for Polish tastes-combining European brewing heritage with modern smart technology. The company also welcomes passionate creators and enthusiasts to co-develop recipes and join the growing global brewing community.About iGuluiGulu is a global leader in smart home-brewing solutions, dedicated to making beverage brewing simple, enjoyable, and accessible for everyone. With innovative machines and a diverse range of ingredient kits, iGulu has won recognition from home-brewing enthusiasts worldwide. From Australia's JB Hi-Fi launch to international showcases such as IFA Berlin, iGulu continues to expand its global presence.Learn more at

