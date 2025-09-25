Trump To Host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif In Oval Office Today- Why It Matters To India?
Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.Warming ties between the US and Pakistan
US-Pakistan ties have warmed up in recent months under Trump rule. For years, Washington had leaned on India to counter China's influence in Asia. But relations with New Delhi have soured over issues such as visa hurdles for Indians, high tariff rates imposed by Trump on goods from India and Trump's repeated claims that he brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire in May.
Following the tension with the Modi administration, Trump welcomed Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earlier this year, the first time a US president hosted the head of Pakistan's army - widely regarded as the most powerful figure in the country - at the White House, unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.
Pakistan has backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, although Islamabad has condemned the US ally Israel's bombardments in Gaza, Qatar and Iran.Also Read | Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir holds first talks with Chinese President Xi
Also, the United States and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31 with a 19% tariff rate imposed by Washington.
On Tuesday, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan.What White House said about the meeting?
"We're working through a number of issues when it comes to counter-terrorism, when it comes to economic and trade ties," a senior State Department official told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday when asked about Pakistan. "And so the president remains focused on advancing US interests in the region, that includes through engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders," the official said.Also Read | 'Pak bombs own people': India slams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa airstrikes: Watch
According to the schedule, Trump will also sign executive orders before meeting with Sharif, including the potential finalisation of the TikTok security deal.
(With inputs from ANI and Reuters)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment