Trump To Host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif In Oval Office Today- Why It Matters To India?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a private Oval Office discussion with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , the White House schedule shows. The meeting is significant as it comes amid the souring relations between the US and India.

Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Warming ties between the US and Pakistan

US-Pakistan ties have warmed up in recent months under Trump rule. For years, Washington had leaned on India to counter China's influence in Asia. But relations with New Delhi have soured over issues such as visa hurdles for Indians, high tariff rates imposed by Trump on goods from India and Trump's repeated claims that he brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire in May.

Following the tension with the Modi administration, Trump welcomed Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earlier this year, the first time a US president hosted the head of Pakistan's army - widely regarded as the most powerful figure in the country - at the White House, unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.

Pakistan has backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, although Islamabad has condemned the US ally Israel's bombardments in Gaza, Qatar and Iran.

Also, the United States and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31 with a 19% tariff rate imposed by Washington.

On Tuesday, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan.

What White House said about the meeting?

"We're working through a number of issues when it comes to counter-terrorism, when it comes to economic and trade ties," a senior State Department official told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday when asked about Pakistan. "And so the president remains focused on advancing US interests in the region, that includes through engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders," the official said.

According to the schedule, Trump will also sign executive orders before meeting with Sharif, including the potential finalisation of the TikTok security deal.

(With inputs from ANI and Reuters)