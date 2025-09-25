First Single 'Carmeni' From Actor Samuthirakani's Social Drama 'Carmeni Selvam' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Chakri's upcoming social drama 'Carmeni Selvam', featuring actor and director Samuthirakani in the lead, have now released the first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song, titled 'Carmeni', offers an intimate glimpse into the heart and mind of the film's protagonist, Selvam, ahead of the movie's theatrical release.

A poignant and emotionally resonant narrative, 'Carmeni' is a moving monologue that encapsulates the essence of Selvam's life and his aspirations. The lyrics, written from Selvam's perspective, reveal his honest struggles as a taxi driver, his dreams of providing a better future for his wife, Shanti, and their son Balu, and the immense pressure he faces from a world where "honesty doesn't pay EMIs."

The song's rhythm mirrors the daily grind of his life, while the soulful chorus serves as a heartfelt plea for a promised, stable future.

The song's central theme -- encapsulated in the line“Peraasai patta dhan iraivan tharuvan” (Only if you are greedy will God give you)-is a philosophical cornerstone of the film. It captures the moral dilemma that forces Selvam to abandon his principles and embark on a morally ambiguous path, making him a profoundly relatable everyman in a world of complex choices.

The longing behind 'Eppo varuvayo' captures the unspoken ache of every wife who watches her husband give up everything for the family - a line that quietly echoes across countless homes.

For the unaware, 'Carmeni Selvam' is a social drama that explores the tension between duty and desire, honesty and desperation. The film follows Selvam, a humble and principled car driver, whose life takes a dramatic turn when a sudden family emergency forces him to confront his values. What begins as a quest for a better life unravels into a poignant journey through a web of debt and deceit, forcing Selvam and his wife to confront the true meaning of love and survival.

Says director Ram Chakri: "With Carmeni Selvam, our goal was to tell a story that is honest, authentic, and universally relatable."

"Every single frame, every line of dialogue, is crafted to reflect the shared aspirations and struggles of ordinary people. The song 'Carmeni' is the soul of our film. It's not just music; it's a direct window into our hero's heart, a heartfelt plea to the life he dreams of. We hope audiences will connect with Selvam's journey and find a piece of their own story within his,” he said.

Carmeni Selvam features a powerful ensemble cast, with every character playing a crucial role in the narrative. The film also features a path breaking performance from critically acclaimed actor Samuthirakani, in a role that is a clear departure from his usual repertoire. Apart from Samuthirakani, the film will also feature ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. Other actors who are a part of the film include Lakshmi Priya, Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi, Kothandam, Karan Chakravarthi, Sankara Narayan V and Haritha Parakod.