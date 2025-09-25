Eritrean Delegation Participating At United Nations (UN) General Assembly

Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is participating in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The delegation includes Ms. Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Ms. Elsa Haile, Director General of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the United States.

On the margins of the session yesterday, the delegation held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Sudan, Burundi, Greece, and Portugal. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, sharing perspectives on international peace and security, and other regional and global issues of mutual concern.

In related news, Ms. Elsa Haile participated in the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women, held on 22 September. Speaking at the event, Ms. Elsa highlighted Eritrea's progress over the past five years in institutionalizing gender equality, emphasizing that international law serves as a fundamental basis for advancing women's rights. She further noted that Eritrean women now account for 42% of regional assemblies and enjoy equitable participation in education, underscoring the country's practical achievements in this area.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.