Thailand’s New Cabinet Officially Takes Office
(MENAFN) Thailand’s newly formed government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, officially took office Wednesday after the cabinet was sworn in during a formal ceremony at Bangkok’s Dusit Palace.
The 36-member cabinet, under the leadership of the Bhumjaithai Party, pledged allegiance before King Maha Vajiralongkorn, following royal approval of ministerial appointments last week.
Anutin, accompanied by six deputy prime ministers and other ministers from allied parties — including Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath, and Ruam Thai Sang Chart — participated in the traditional oath-taking ritual.
The prime minister later convened an inaugural cabinet meeting at Government House. His administration is expected to deliver its policy agenda to parliament next week, a constitutional requirement before assuming full governing powers.
Anutin, 59, and head of the Bhumjaithai Party, secured the premiership earlier this month through a parliamentary vote, becoming the 32nd person to hold the post in Thailand’s history.
