Mexico Demands Accountability After U.S. Immigration Raid Kills Two Citizens
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday issued a strong rebuke of recent U.S. immigration enforcement actions, calling for accountability following the deaths of two Mexican nationals during ICE operations.
Speaking during her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed that her government had formally reached out to Washington.
"Yesterday a diplomatic note was sent on this case, requesting that all investigations be carried out, and if anyone is responsible for human rights violations, that they be punished," she said.
The victims, identified as Mexican migrants Ismael Ayala-Uribe and Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, died in the aftermath of immigration raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Sheinbaum denounced the increasing criminalization of migrants in the U.S. and outlined measures her administration is taking to support nationals abroad. These include launching a dedicated emergency hotline and expanding access to technical and legal assistance for Mexicans living in the United States.
She also warned that the U.S.'s harsh immigration tactics are backfiring economically. Citing labor shortages, Sheinbaum noted that employers across agriculture and service sectors are already feeling the impact.
"In agriculture and services are reporting problems because they cannot hire workers," she said, referencing business owners affected by enforcement crackdowns.
Reaffirming the value of Mexican communities in the U.S., Sheinbaum emphasized that their contributions span generations.
"We oppose such treatment and the raids that have been carried out which, in addition, cause fear and anxiety," she said.
Sheinbaum added that Mexicans, whether first- or fourth-generation, play a vital role in both economies — through their labor in the U.S. and through the remittances they send back home.
Speaking during her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed that her government had formally reached out to Washington.
"Yesterday a diplomatic note was sent on this case, requesting that all investigations be carried out, and if anyone is responsible for human rights violations, that they be punished," she said.
The victims, identified as Mexican migrants Ismael Ayala-Uribe and Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, died in the aftermath of immigration raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Sheinbaum denounced the increasing criminalization of migrants in the U.S. and outlined measures her administration is taking to support nationals abroad. These include launching a dedicated emergency hotline and expanding access to technical and legal assistance for Mexicans living in the United States.
She also warned that the U.S.'s harsh immigration tactics are backfiring economically. Citing labor shortages, Sheinbaum noted that employers across agriculture and service sectors are already feeling the impact.
"In agriculture and services are reporting problems because they cannot hire workers," she said, referencing business owners affected by enforcement crackdowns.
Reaffirming the value of Mexican communities in the U.S., Sheinbaum emphasized that their contributions span generations.
"We oppose such treatment and the raids that have been carried out which, in addition, cause fear and anxiety," she said.
Sheinbaum added that Mexicans, whether first- or fourth-generation, play a vital role in both economies — through their labor in the U.S. and through the remittances they send back home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment