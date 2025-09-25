KA Sengottaiyan Denies Political Meetings In Chennai, Reaffirms AIADMK Unity Push

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has dismissed reports that he held political meetings during a recent visit to Chennai, clarifying that the trip was purely personal.

Speaking to reporters after returning to his hometown of Gobichettipala, the senior leader said his only purpose in travelling to the state capital was to visit his ailing wife, who is undergoing medical treatment.

"There is no truth in the claim that I met any political leaders in Chennai," Sengottaiyan said, calling the reports speculative.

He stressed that his focus remains on strengthening the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and bringing all factions of the party together ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Reiterating his long-standing stance on party unity, Sengottaiyan said his "only goal" is to see the AIADMK regain its strength and operate as a single, cohesive force.

He pointed to the legacy of late leaders M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, underlining that fulfilling their vision requires an undivided party.

Responding to questions about the status of unification efforts, Sengottaiyan revealed that several party colleagues have reached out to him and expressed broad support for reconciliation.

However, he declined to name those involved, describing the current stage as one of quiet consultations rather than public announcements.

"Many friends have spoken to me about unity. But it is premature to say who," he remarked. Asked whether the internal negotiations could conclude before the next polls, the veteran leader said he was optimistic.“We hope good things will happen; we are working in that direction," he said, adding that the idea of AIADMK coming together has strong emotional backing among party workers and supporters.

Sengottaiyan also ruled out any recent engagement with national leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying there had been no such meetings so far.

"If there is an opportunity in the future, I will inform the media," he noted.

The statement comes amid persistent speculation about possible rapprochement among senior AIADMK figures and the party's future direction.