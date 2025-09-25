There'll Be Lot Of Pressure And Expectation On India To Do Well: Meg Lanning

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Sep 25 (IANS) Meg Lanning, a two-time ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champion, has emphasised the significance of India starting their campaign with a victory against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30, saying that a win in the opener could set the tone for their campaign.

The former Australia captain, while discussing the challenges of hosting a home World Cup explained how India's opening match against Sri Lanka might impact their overall campaign.

“I think it's a crucial game for them because it can almost release the pressure a little bit. If they can play a good, solid game up front, get the win on the board, then I think that might just calm them down a little bit. Because yeah, home World Cups, there'll be obviously a lot of pressure and expectation on them to do well.

"So if they're able to set up their tournament really nicely by putting in a solid performance up front, then it makes it easier towards the back end,” Lanning said on ICC Review.

This will be the fourth time India will host the major ICC event, following the tournaments in 1978, 1997, and 2013. Although India has yet to secure a Women's World Cup title, they have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017.

“The first game of the World Cup and your home World Cup as well for India is always a really big and special moment. There's a really big build up so both sides will be looking to get off to a good start,” Lanning added.

Lanning also noted the clash of spin attacks from both teams as a potential match-defining element in the tournament's opening match.

India boast a rich variety in the spin department in the squad, with Deepti Sharma, ranked No. 7 in ODI bowlers standings, leading the charge, along with Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and newcomer Sree Charani providing substantial support.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera will leverage her experience to lead the spin attack, while captain Chamari Athapaththu will continue to contribute with her off-spin. In addition to the seasoned duo, Lanka have Sugandika Dasanayaka's left-arm orthodox spin to rely on. All-rounders Dewmi Vihanga and Kaveesha Dilhari all but strengthen the bowling attack.

“Both sides have got some very skillful bowlers in their spin attacks and that could play a really crucial role, not only in the first game but also throughout the tournament. They play against each other a lot, which sort of adds to the contest. But yeah, there's some really skillful players there,” Lanning noted.

It will be crucial for all eight teams to maintain a winning momentum in the tournament to gain early points and rise through the ranks. The top four will make it to the semi-final, and all the sides will be fighting hard to remain in the upper half of the standings.

Lanning asserted the importance of gaining early points and said,“The group stages at World Cups are just about qualifying for the semis and so you don't need to play your best cricket but you do need to win. So the key for the sides is to just be able to fight their way through.”

The 33-year-old has won two World Cups with Australia, in 2013 and 2022, while also leading the side in the latter edition. Drawing from her own World Cup victories in 2013 and 2022, Lanning emphasised that not all wins need to be 'pretty' - they only need to be timely.

“I think in every World Cup that I've played there was a game or two where we had to scrape our way through and get the win. It certainly wasn't pretty but if you can actually just get those wins on board and then sort of try and get yourself together for the back end of the tournament, then that's how you win 50-over World Cups,” she stated.