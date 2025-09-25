DEME Awarded Substantial Contract For Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has secured a substantial contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, covering the transport and installation of 35 foundations and the offshore substation, as well as the scour protection works.
Attachment
-
P2025 DEME Contract Formosa 4 20250925 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment