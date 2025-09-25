Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DEME Awarded Substantial Contract For Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan


2025-09-25 01:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has secured a substantial contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, covering the transport and installation of 35 foundations and the offshore substation, as well as the scour protection works.

