Abhijeet Sawant On Premrang Sanedo: Even Though This Is My First Gujarati Song, Wanted To Give It A Marathi Touch
Released recently, Premrang Sanedo is composed and sung by Abhijeet, who told IANS: "In our culture, we already have many famous songs for Navratri and Raas Dandiya, and I always had a wish to create a song especially for such a festival.”
Though Premrang Sanedo is a mixtape blending Gujarati and Marathi elements, fans have showered it with immense love, creating countless reels and sharing them across platforms.
“Even though this is my first Gujarati song, I wanted to give it a Marathi touch – and that's exactly what I've tried to present to the audience through this track,” said the singer.
Looking at the love his track is receiving, Abhijeet added:“Since its release, Premrang Sanedo has received immense love not only from Marathi listeners but also from Gujarati fans, and I truly hope it will definitely trend this Navratri.”
“It's an honor that people are calling this song the 'Garba Anthem.' Not just Marathi, but even Gujarati fans have loved it, and now it's trending across all social media platforms.”
Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with“Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.
His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.
Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment