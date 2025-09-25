Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been bright since morning. What will weather be like at the start of festive season? A big weather change update from the meteorological department starting Thursday. See the full photo gallery for details
Kolkata Weather
A low-pressure system is over Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal. It will stay for 24 hours then weaken. A trough line runs from here to Telangana.
A new low-pressure system will form on Thursday, Sept 25 (Chaturthi), over the Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a deep depression by Friday, affecting Odisha and Andhra coasts.
The low pressure caused rain from dense clouds, with 251 mm last Monday. This is the sixth-highest record, similar to events in 1978 and 1986, but not a cloudburst.
Very heavy rain in coastal districts, heavy in Kolkata. Warnings for East-West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura. Heavy rain also in Howrah, 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms likely Thurs/Fri.
Heavy rain warning on Saturday for Bankura, Medinipur, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms elsewhere. No heavy rain alert for North Bengal, but light rain is possible.
