CBSE Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Class 10 And 12 Exams From February
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Time
|17.2.2026
|Tuesday
|Mathematics
|10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|18.2.2026
|Wednesday
|Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism,Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance,Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware,Foundational Skills for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|20.2.2026
|Friday
|Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|21.2.2026
|Saturday
|English
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|23.2.2026
|Monday
|French
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|24.2.2026
|Tuesday
|Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|25.2.2026
|Wednesday
|Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|26.2.2026
|Thursday
|Home Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|27.2.2026
|Friday
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|28.2.2026
|Saturday
|Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|2.3.2026
|Monday
|Hindi
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|3.3.2026
|Tuesday
|Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri,Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|5.3.2026
|Thursday
|Painting
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|6.3.2026
|Friday
|Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|7.3.2026
|Saturday
|Social Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|9.3.2026
|Monday
|Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
CBSE Board Exam 2026, Class 12th Date Sheet
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Time
|17.2.2026
|Tuesday
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Stenography
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|18.2.2026
|Wednesday
|Physical Education
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|19.2.2026
|Thursday
|Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|20.2.2026
|Friday
|Physics
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|21.2.2026
|Saturday
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|23.2.2026
|Monday
|Psychology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|24.2.2026
|Tuesday
|Fashion Studies
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|25.2.2026
|Wednesday
|Automotive, Typography and Computer Application
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|26.2.2026
|Thursday
|Geography
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|27.2.2026
|Friday
|Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|28.2.2026
|Saturday
|Chemistry
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|2.3.2026
|Monday
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Kathak-Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations,Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|3.3.2026
|Tuesday
|Legal Studies
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|5.3.2026
|Thursday
|Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|6.3.2026
|Friday
|Hindustani Music, Health Care, Design, Electronics and Hardware
|10:30 AM –12:30,1:30 PM
|7.3.2026
|Saturday
|Yoga
|10:30 AM –12:30 PM
|9.3.2026
|Monday
|Mathematics
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|10.3.2026
|Tuesday
|Food Production, Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science,Early Childhood Care and Education
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|11.3.2026
|Wednesday
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|10:30 AM –12:30 PM
|12.3.2026
|Thursday
|English
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|13.3.2026
|Friday
|Tourism, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|14.3.2026
|Saturday
|Home Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|16.3.2026
|Monday
|Hindi
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|17.3.2026
|Tuesday
|Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese,Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana,Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|18.3.2026
|Wednesday
|Economics
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|19.3.2026
|Thursday
|Physical Activity Trainer
|10:30 AM –12:30 PM
|20.3.2026
|Friday
|Marketing
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|23.3.2026
|Monday
|Political Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|24.3.2026
|Tuesday
|Beauty & Wellness, AI
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|25.3.2026
|Wednesday
|Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|26.3.2026
|Thursday
|Biology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|28.3.2026
|Saturday
|Accountancy
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|30.3.2026
|Monday
|History
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|1.4.2026
|Wednesday
|Financial Markets Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|2.4.2026
|Thursday
|National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|4.4.2026
|Saturday
|Sociology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|6.4.2026
|Monday
|Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|7.4.2026
|Tuesday
|Web Application
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|8.4.2026
|Wednesday
|French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|9.4.2026
|Thursday
|Sanskrit, Multimedia, Data Science
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Answer sheets will be checked 10 days after the exam
According to the information provided by CBSE, the checking of answer sheets will begin 10 days after each subject's exam and will be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the checking of answer sheets will start from March 3 and will continue until March 15.
CBSE has clarified that the dates announced are tentative. Changes are possible. The final dates will be released after the schools submit the final list of candidates.
