CBSE Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Class 10 And 12 Exams From February

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the tentative dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to be held in 2026. The exams are scheduled to be held between February 17 and July 15, 2026. Which CBSE exams will be conducted?

Class 10 and 12 main exams

Exams for Class 12 sports students

Second board exams for Class 10 Supplementary exams for Class 12 45 lakh students will appear for CBSE exams According to CBSE, approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams in 204 subjects across India and in 26 countries abroad. Along with the written exams, practicals, evaluations, and post-result processes will also be completed to declare the results on time. CBSE Class 10th Datesheet, See Important Dates

Date Day Subject Time 17.2.2026 Tuesday Mathematics 10:30 AM–1:30 PM 18.2.2026 Wednesday Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism,Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance,Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware,Foundational Skills for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 20.2.2026 Friday Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 21.2.2026 Saturday English 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 23.2.2026 Monday French 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 24.2.2026 Tuesday Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 25.2.2026 Wednesday Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 26.2.2026 Thursday Home Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 27.2.2026 Friday Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 28.2.2026 Saturday Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 2.3.2026 Monday Hindi 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 3.3.2026 Tuesday Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri,Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 5.3.2026 Thursday Painting 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 6.3.2026 Friday Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 7.3.2026 Saturday Social Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 9.3.2026 Monday Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

CBSE Board Exam 2026, Class 12th Date Sheet

Date Day Subject Time 17.2.2026 Tuesday Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Stenography 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 18.2.2026 Wednesday Physical Education 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 19.2.2026 Thursday Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Horticulture, Cost Accounting 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 20.2.2026 Friday Physics 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 21.2.2026 Saturday Business Studies, Business Administration 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 23.2.2026 Monday Psychology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 24.2.2026 Tuesday Fashion Studies 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 25.2.2026 Wednesday Automotive, Typography and Computer Application 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 26.2.2026 Thursday Geography 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 27.2.2026 Friday Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 28.2.2026 Saturday Chemistry 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 2.3.2026 Monday Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Kathak-Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations,Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 3.3.2026 Tuesday Legal Studies 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 5.3.2026 Thursday Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 6.3.2026 Friday Hindustani Music, Health Care, Design, Electronics and Hardware 10:30 AM –12:30,1:30 PM 7.3.2026 Saturday Yoga 10:30 AM –12:30 PM 9.3.2026 Monday Mathematics 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 10.3.2026 Tuesday Food Production, Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science,Early Childhood Care and Education 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 11.3.2026 Wednesday Hindustani Music Vocal 10:30 AM –12:30 PM 12.3.2026 Thursday English 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 13.3.2026 Friday Tourism, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 14.3.2026 Saturday Home Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 16.3.2026 Monday Hindi 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 17.3.2026 Tuesday Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese,Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana,Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 18.3.2026 Wednesday Economics 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 19.3.2026 Thursday Physical Activity Trainer 10:30 AM –12:30 PM 20.3.2026 Friday Marketing 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 23.3.2026 Monday Political Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 24.3.2026 Tuesday Beauty & Wellness, AI 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 25.3.2026 Wednesday Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 26.3.2026 Thursday Biology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 28.3.2026 Saturday Accountancy 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 30.3.2026 Monday History 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 1.4.2026 Wednesday Financial Markets Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 2.4.2026 Thursday National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 4.4.2026 Saturday Sociology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 6.4.2026 Monday Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 7.4.2026 Tuesday Web Application 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 8.4.2026 Wednesday French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 9.4.2026 Thursday Sanskrit, Multimedia, Data Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Answer sheets will be checked 10 days after the exam

According to the information provided by CBSE, the checking of answer sheets will begin 10 days after each subject's exam and will be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the checking of answer sheets will start from March 3 and will continue until March 15.

CBSE has clarified that the dates announced are tentative. Changes are possible. The final dates will be released after the schools submit the final list of candidates.