Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Expected For The Next 5 Days

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The rain god is getting ready to show his power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rains have already started, and weather officials say they are likely to continue for the next 5 days

The weather department has warned the Telugu states to be ready for heavy rains in the coming days. Thunderstorms are expected to continue until September 30. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for several districts.

Heavy rain is expected in several Telangana districts on Thursday, including Mancherial and Nirmal. A yellow alert is active. Other areas may get light to moderate rain with gusty winds.

Heavy rain is expected in Adilabad and other districts on Friday. The situation may worsen on Saturday with very heavy rain in Nirmal and Nizamabad. An orange alert is active.

IMD: A circulation in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a depression by Friday, bringing more rain to coastal Andhra. Heavy showers are expected in some districts.

IMD: A circulation will become a depression near the Odisha-Andhra coast on Sep 26. It will bring heavy to very heavy rain to Telangana & AP until the 30th. Fishermen are warned.

With chances of heavy rain, officials advise people to take precautions. Those in flood-prone and low-lying areas should be alert. Avoid travel unless necessary. Be careful while driving.