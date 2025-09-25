Zelensky And Macron Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense, Use Of Frozen Russian Assets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meeting was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

The leaders discussed Russia's escalating aggression toward European countries, including incidents involving drones in Poland, Romania, and Denmark, as well as fighter jets in Estonia.

A key topic was the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Zelensky emphasized that, with the increase in Russian shelling ahead of winter, swift action is essential.

The presidents also addressed the further tightening of sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its shadow tanker fleet.

“Special attention was given to the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron discussed specific mechanisms that could make this possible,” the Office of the President added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to New York, Zelensky also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the effectiveness and expansion of the PURL initiative.

Photo: Office of the President