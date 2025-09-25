Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Attends Event Organized By US Secretary Of State (PHOTO)

2025-09-25 01:06:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the Transatlantic Dinner hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's participation at this important event reflects its commitment and recognition as a reliable partner in fostering cooperation, strengthening regional peace and security.









