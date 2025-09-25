SPIE Launches Its Employee Shareholding Plan SHARE FOR YOU 2025

From 25 September to 16 October 2025, employees will have another opportunity to become shareholders of the group or to increase their capital holdings in SPIE, by means of direct subscription or via an employee shareholding fund. The SHARE FOR YOU plan was hugely successful in 2024 with more than 20,000 company employees subscribing to shares.

With this new edition, SPIE is offering its employees another chance to share in the company's performance over the long term.

The subscription price has been fixed at €38.55. This represents a 20% discount compared to the average opening price of SPIE shares on the Euronext Paris stock exchange over the 20 trading days preceding 19 September 2025, i.e. between 22 August and 18 September 2025 inclusive.

This is the 9th edition of the SHARE FOR YOU plan since SPIE was first listed on the stock exchange in 2015 and is open to more than 49,000 employees in 17 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Employees have been the group's largest shareholders since December 2021. As at 30 June 2025, they held 9.4% of its capital.

The terms and conditions of this plan are described below.

ISSUER

SPIE S.A. (hereinafter "the Company")

Registered office: 10 avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex – France

Share capital: €78,994,551.58

C&TR: 532 712 825 R.C.S. Pontoise

Euronext Paris (France)

Ordinary share ISIN code: FR0012757854

FRAMEWORK OF THE OPERATION - SECURITIES OFFERED

The Company's shareholders, having held a combined general meeting on 30 April 2025, in their 18th resolution delegated to the Board of Directors authority to decide to increase the Company's share capital once or more than once, up to a maximum nominal amount of €2,000,000, or to issue securities providing access to the Company's share capital, reserved for employees of the Company and of its French and foreign connected companies, in accordance with Articles L. 225-180 of the Commercial Code and L. 3344-1 of the Labour Code, who were members of a group company savings plan. On 30 July 2025, the Board of Directors decided in favour of the principle of an issue of ordinary shares to employees who were members of a group company savings plan, determined the principal features of the scheme and delegated the powers required to implement it to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

TERMS OF SUBSCRIPTION

- Beneficiaries of the share offer reserved for employees: the beneficiaries of the offer are (i) employees and corporate officers (in accordance with the conditions set out in Article L. 3332-2 of the Labour Code) of companies within the scope of the offer, who are members of a French or international group savings plan (as applicable), regardless of the nature of their employment contract (fixed term or permanent, full time or part time), and can show that they have a length of service of three months on the closing date of the subscription period and (ii) employees taking early retirement and retired employees of the group's French companies who continue to hold assets in the French group savings plan after they have left the group.

- Companies within the scope of the offer:

The Company, and

SPIE group companies having their registered office in France or elsewhere, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

- Subscription procedures: the shares shall be subscribed directly in Germany and, in other countries, via the intermediary of an employee shareholding fund, in accordance with the legislation and/or tax regime applicable in the various countries of residence of the beneficiaries of the share capital increase.

- Subscription formulae: employees may subscribe to SPIE shares in accordance with a single subscription formula referred to as the "classic" formula.

- Maximum subscription: annual payments by beneficiaries of the offer into the French or international group savings plan may not, in accordance with Article L. 3332-10 of the Labour Code, exceed one quarter of their gross annual remuneration, subject to any other constraints contained in local legislation.

- Locking of SPIE shares or of the corresponding units in the employee shareholding fund: subscribers to the offer must retain the shares or the corresponding units in the employee shareholding fund for a period of approximately five (5) years, until 1 June 2030, except in the event of early release.

- Exercising voting rights attached to shares: when the shares are held via the intermediary of an employee shareholding fund, voting rights attached to these shares will be exercised by the supervisory board of the employee shareholding fund in question; when the shares are held directly by employees, voting rights will be exercised individually by the employees concerned.

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE FOR THE PLAN

- Date on which the subscription price will be set: 19 September 2025

- Subscription period: from 25 September (inclusive) to 16 October 2025 (inclusive)

- Settlement and delivery of the offer: expected on 12 December 2025

LISTING

Admission of the new SPIE shares to trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN code: FR0012757854) on the same line as the existing shares will be requested as soon as possible once the share capital increase expected to take place on 12 December 2025 has been completed.

SPECIFIC NOTE ON INTERNATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

This press release is not an offer of sale or an invitation to subscribe to SPIE shares. The SPIE share offer reserved for employees shall only be implemented in countries where such an offer has been registered with or notified to the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or on the basis of an exemption from the obligation to produce a prospectus or to register or give notice of the offer. Generally, the offer will only be implemented in countries where all registration procedures have been carried out and/or the necessary notice given and the requisite authorisations obtained.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR BENEFICIARIES OF THE OFFER

For any questions relating to this offer, beneficiaries may contact their Human Resources Manager and/or any other person as stated in the documents provided to beneficiaries.

