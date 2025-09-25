Supreme Wraps Dallas Introduces Color Paint Protection Film And Expands Fleet Wraps To Meet The Growing DFW Market

Ferrari Wrapped in Yellow Apterix Color PPF

Dallas-Based Automotive Protection Specialist Launches Next-Gen Color PPF Solutions and Comprehensive Fleet Wrapping Services for the North Dallas Market.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Supreme Wraps Dallas announces the launch of advanced color paint protection film (PPF) technology and expanded commercial fleet wrapping services to address the rapidly growing demand in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Dallas-based facility now offers industry-first color-changing paint protection films alongside comprehensive commercial vehicle graphics solutions, positioning the company as the premier automotive protection specialist in North Texas.

Revolutionary Color Paint Protection Film Technology Arrives in Dallas

Supreme Wraps Dallas has become the first facility in the DFW area to offer next-generation color paint protection film installations, combining vehicle protection with aesthetic customization in a single application. This breakthrough technology allows Dallas vehicle owners to change their vehicle's appearance while maintaining factory paint integrity and resale value.

Advanced Color PPF Capabilities:

- Matte finish paint protection films in multiple color options

- Gloss color PPF installations with color-shifting properties

- Satin finish protective films for luxury vehicle applications

- Custom color matching services for unique vehicle specifications

- Multi-tone color PPF designs for performance and luxury vehicles

The color PPF technology utilizes advanced polymer chemistry that maintains the protective qualities of traditional clear paint protection films while incorporating stable color pigments. Supreme Wraps Dallas reports that color PPF installations provide the same impact resistance, UV protection, and self-healing properties as clear films, with added aesthetic versatility.

Color PPF Technical Specifications :

Dallas installations feature 8.5-mil thickness color protective films manufactured with thermoplastic urethane construction. The color PPF materials demonstrate optical stability ratings exceeding industry standards, with fade resistance testing showing minimal color shift after 2,000 hours of accelerated weathering exposure typical of Texas climate conditions.

Color options available at Supreme Wraps Dallas include:

- Matte black, white, and gray protective films

- Metallic silver and gunmetal color PPF options

- Satin pearl white and deep blue protective coatings

- Custom color development for corporate and personal branding

- Color-shifting films with multi-dimensional visual effects

Traditional Paint Protection Film Services Excellence

Supreme Wraps Dallas maintains comprehensive traditional PPF installation services utilizing precision-cutting technology calibrated for over 18,000 vehicle models. The facility's clear paint protection film services include full-vehicle coverage, partial protection packages, and custom applications designed for Texas driving conditions.

Comprehensive Clear PPF Solutions :

- Full-vehicle paint protection film installations

- Front-end protection packages for highway driving conditions

- Door edge and handle protection applications

- Headlight and taillight protective film installations

- Custom PPF patterns for modified and specialty vehicles

The Dallas facility utilizes computer-controlled cutting systems that ensure precise fitment while minimizing material waste. Installation environments maintain controlled temperature and humidity levels optimized for Texas climate conditions, ensuring proper film adhesion and longevity.

PPF Quality Standards and Performance:

Supreme Wraps Dallas installations meet International Window Film Association (IWFA) standards and exceed manufacturer specifications for professional installations. Quality control procedures include multi-point inspections, digital documentation, and customer approval processes.

Clear PPF installations feature:

- 15-year manufacturer warranties against yellowing and cracking

- Self-healing surface technology activated by heat exposure

- Hydrophobic surface treatments for enhanced cleaning properties

- Optical clarity ratings of 98% for invisible protection

- Removable adhesive systems preserving original paint finish

Commercial and Fleet Wrapping Services for Dallas Business Community

Supreme Wraps Dallas has expanded commercial vehicle wrapping capabilities to serve the growing Dallas-Fort Worth business community. The facility provides comprehensive fleet graphics solutions designed for Texas commercial operations, including delivery services, construction companies, healthcare providers, and professional service organizations.

Professional Fleet Services:

- Complete commercial vehicle wrap design and installation

- Fleet consistency programs ensuring brand uniformity across multiple vehicles

- Partial wrap solutions for cost-effective business advertising

- Safety and compliance graphics meeting Texas DOT requirements

- Removable promotional wraps for temporary marketing campaigns

The commercial division at Supreme Wraps Dallas specializes in applications for various vehicle types common in Texas markets, including pickup trucks, delivery vans, box trucks, trailers, and specialized commercial equipment. Installation capabilities extend to emergency vehicles, including police, fire, and EMS graphics applications.

Commercial Wrap Durability for Texas Climate:

Supreme Wraps Dallas utilizes commercial-grade vinyl materials specifically selected for Texas weather conditions, including extreme heat, UV exposure, and severe weather resistance. Material specifications include:

- Cast vinyl films with 7-10 year exterior durability ratings

- UV-resistant inks maintaining color integrity in Texas sun exposure

- High-temperature adhesives rated for vehicles operating in extreme heat

- Reflective materials meeting federal visibility and safety standards

- Specialized automotive films designed for curved and complex surfaces

Dallas Market Leadership and Local Expertise

Supreme Wraps Dallas has established market leadership in the North Texas automotive protection sector through specialized knowledge of local driving conditions and climate factors. The facility's services address specific challenges faced by Dallas-area vehicle owners, including:

- Highway rock chip protection for frequent I-35 and I-635 commuters

- UV protection solutions for vehicles exposed to intense Texas sunlight

- Commercial graphics designed for visibility in heavy Dallas traffic conditions

- Paint protection for luxury vehicles common in Dallas metropolitan areas

- Fleet solutions for businesses operating across the DFW metroplex

The Dallas location serves customers throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties, with mobile installation services available for large commercial accounts and specialty applications.

Advanced Installation Technology and Quality Assurance

Supreme Wraps Dallas has invested in state-of-the-art installation technology to ensure consistent results and customer satisfaction. The facility features:

Digital Design and Production Systems:

- Computer-aided design software for custom graphics development

- Precision plotting systems with vehicle-specific templates

- Digital color matching technology ensuring brand consistency

- 3D vehicle modeling software for complex wrap design visualization

- Customer preview systems enabling real-time design modifications

Installation quality control includes digital photography documentation, multi-stage inspection processes, and customer approval protocols at each stage of the application process.

Professional Certifications and Industry Recognition

Supreme Wraps Dallas maintains professional certifications through leading industry organizations, ensuring installations meet manufacturer warranties and performance standards. The facility's technicians complete ongoing training programs covering:

- Advanced PPF installation techniques for complex vehicle geometries

- Color PPF application procedures and quality standards

- Commercial vehicle graphics installation best practices

- Safety protocols for automotive refinishing environments

- Customer service excellence for retail and commercial clients

Professional certifications include recognition from major PPF and vinyl manufacturers, enabling Supreme Wraps Dallas to offer comprehensive warranty coverage through established manufacturer programs.

Warranty Programs and Customer Support

Supreme Wraps Dallas provides comprehensive warranty coverage for all installation services, backed by manufacturer partnerships and facility workmanship guarantees.

Paint Protection Film Warranties:

- Up to 15-year material warranties against defects and performance failure

- Installation workmanship guarantees covering adhesion and optical clarity

- Replacement coverage for manufacturing defects or installation errors

- Customer education programs covering maintenance and care procedures

- Professional maintenance services available for warranty compliance

Commercial Wrap Warranties:

- Material durability guarantees based on application type and usage conditions

- Installation quality assurance covering adhesion and appearance standards

- Color fade protection under normal commercial use conditions

- Fleet program warranties ensuring consistency across multiple vehicle applications

- Documentation systems supporting warranty claims and service records

Environmental Responsibility and Community Commitment

Supreme Wraps Dallas implements environmentally responsible business practices aligned with Dallas community sustainability initiatives. Environmental programs include:

- Material recycling programs reducing installation waste

- Low-VOC adhesive systems minimizing environmental impact

- Energy-efficient facility operations reducing carbon footprint

- Participation in manufacturer take-back programs for used materials

- Digital documentation systems reducing paper consumption

The facility participates in local business organizations and supports Dallas community events through sponsorship and volunteer participation.

Economic Impact and Employment Growth

Supreme Wraps Dallas contributes to the local economy through employment growth and supplier relationships with Texas-based businesses. The facility expansion has created new employment opportunities in technical installation, customer service, and administrative positions.

Economic impact includes:

- Direct employment for Dallas-area residents in skilled technical positions

- Supplier relationships with local businesses for materials and services

- Customer base supporting other Dallas automotive and business service providers

- Investment in advanced technology and facility improvements

- Participation in local business development initiatives

Customer Education and Maintenance Programs

Supreme Wraps Dallas provides comprehensive customer education covering proper care and maintenance for PPF installations and commercial vehicle wraps. Educational resources include:

Customer Support Services:

- Detailed maintenance instructions for Texas climate conditions

- Recommended cleaning products and procedures for longevity

- Inspection schedules for early issue identification and resolution

- Professional maintenance services for complex installations

- Warranty compliance guidance ensuring coverage protection

The facility maintains customer service protocols designed to provide ongoing support throughout the life of installations, including technical assistance and maintenance scheduling.

Industry Partnerships and Technology Access

Supreme Wraps Dallas maintains partnerships with leading manufacturers of paint protection films and commercial wrap materials, ensuring access to latest technology and material innovations as they become available.

Manufacturing Partnerships Provide:

- Direct technical support and advanced training opportunities

- Warranty backing through established manufacturer programs

- Priority access to new material technologies and color options

- Installation technique updates and best practice guidance

- Quality assurance support through manufacturer inspection programs

These partnerships enable Supreme Wraps Dallas to offer cutting-edge solutions while maintaining reliability and comprehensive support that customers expect from professional installations.

Future Expansion and Service Development

Supreme Wraps Dallas continues evaluating opportunities for service expansion to meet evolving customer needs in the Dallas market. Potential innovations to current services include:

- Ceramic coating services complementing PPF installations

- Paint correction services for pre-installation surface preparation

- Window tinting services for comprehensive vehicle protection

- Custom automotive graphics design for personal and commercial applications

- Additional mobile installation capabilities for large fleet accounts

These potential expansions reflect Supreme Wraps Dallas commitment to providing comprehensive solutions addressing the full spectrum of automotive protection and customization needs in the North Texas market.

About Supreme Wraps Dallas

Supreme Wraps Dallas specializes in advanced paint protection film installation, color PPF applications, and comprehensive commercial vehicle wrapping services for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The facility combines cutting-edge installation technology with experienced technicians to deliver superior results for individual vehicle owners, luxury car enthusiasts, and commercial fleet operators throughout North Texas.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Supreme Wraps serves customers throughout the DFW area with professional installation services and comprehensive warranty coverage. The facility maintains industry certifications and manufacturer partnerships ensuring access to latest technology and materials in automotive protection and commercial graphics applications.

For more information about Supreme Wraps Dallas paint protection film, color PPF, and commercial wrapping services, visit or contact (469) 598-1005.

*Supreme Wraps Dallas is committed to providing accurate information regarding service capabilities and warranty coverage. Specific results may vary based on vehicle type, usage conditions, and maintenance procedures.*

