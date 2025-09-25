Firecloud Total Access: The First Hybrid SASE That Scales From Main Street To Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One platform, four essentials: SWG, FWaaS, ZTNA, and identity, delivered through WatchGuard Cloud to protect every user, app, and connection anywhere.

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced FireCloud Total Access , the first hybrid secure access service edge (SASE) that breaks through the enterprise-only model and makes zero trust and cloud-delivered security practical for managed service providers (MSPs) and lean IT teams. Fast to deploy and simple to manage, it unifies secure web gateway (SWG), firewall as a service (FWaaS), zero trust network access (ZTNA), and identity into one cloud-managed platform to protect today's modern hybrid workforce.

FireCloud Total Access is a cloud-delivered zero trust service that extends enterprise-grade security to every user, wherever they work. It protects remote workers from Internet-based threats while delivering seamless, identity-based access to SaaS, cloud, and private applications. By eliminating the risks and complexity of remote user VPNs and hardware, FireCloud Total Access provides faster, safer, and simpler connectivity for the everywhere workforce.

The new service extends the FireCloud product suite and advances the company's hybrid SASE vision, which was introduced earlier this year.

Powering SASE and Zero Trust Beyond the Enterprise

Until now, effective hybrid SASE and zero trust solutions have largely been reserved for resource-rich enterprises. FireCloud Total Access unifies SWG, FWaaS, and ZTNA into a single platform managed in WatchGuard Cloud. This approach streamlines operations and makes enterprise-grade protection simple to deliver and accessible to all, and gives IT teams a practical, step-by-step way to evolve towards a zero-trust posture.

Part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform®, FireCloud Total Access is delivered through a single security agent and integrates seamlessly with the company's network defense, endpoint protection, and multi-factor authentication services. All these layers feed into ThreatSyncTM, WatchGuard's AI-powered XDR engine that drives smarter correlation, sharper prioritization, and faster response. With WatchGuard, businesses get a platform designed to work as one-maximizing security outcomes while minimizing the burden on the teams that manage it.

Protection Everywhere with Hybrid SASE

WatchGuard is leading the transition from perimeter-based defenses to next-generation, work-from-anywhere network security for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). As organizations embrace the cloud, protecting employees across remote and hybrid environments is no longer optional; it's essential to safeguard sensitive data and maintain business continuity. At the forefront is FireCloud Total Access, providing seamless remote-user protection while securing access to sensitive on-premises applications and data. FireCloud Total Access ensures every user on every connection stays protected, wherever work happens.

FireCloud Total Access extends the protections pioneered by WatchGuard's industry-leading network security solution, Firebox , which is essential for safeguarding offices, branches, and on-premises networks. Together, FireCloud and Firebox deliver the comprehensive security organizations need to protect users, applications, and infrastructure across the hybrid network.



"Remote work and hybrid networks are now permanent, and organizations need a simpler way to enforce zero trust while protecting users everywhere," said Andrew Young, Chief Product Officer at WatchGuard. "FireCloud Total Access enables MSPs and lean IT teams to deploy in hours, apply consistent policies from WatchGuard Cloud, and replace traditional, full network access VPNs with per-application, identity-based access."

FireCloud Total Access: What's Inside

: This security model provides per-session, identity-and device-aware access to private apps, acting as a remote user VPN replacement that only allows the necessary user access to the network.: Intrusion prevention, DNS security, sandboxing, and policy enforcement for off-network users, with AI-driven detection in APT Blocker and Gateway Antivirus to stop advanced threats in real time.: Provides URL filtering, application control, and shadow IT management through TLS inspection. FireCloud Total Access simplifies certificate issuance and validation in the cloud, ensuring thorough examination of encrypted traffic for phishing and malware and risky site visits, without raising operational overhead.: FireCloud Total Access integrates with AuthPoint® (MFA/SSO), ThreatSyncTM (XDR), and WatchGuard Endpoint Security to implement zero trust across identity, endpoints, and networks, all managed through WatchGuard Cloud.

"Our clients want fewer tools, less friction, and better outcomes," said Alex Dumas, Principal Engineer, Ember One, a WatchGuard partner. "With FireCloud Total Access, we can standardize web protection and private-app access across tenants, show value in a single portal, and scale recurring services without adding management overhead."

Built for MSPs & SMEs: The FireCloud Total Access Difference

: FireCloud Total Access requires no hardware or complex VPN setup. With this solution, policies and protections are instantly delivered through WatchGuard Cloud for a fast, scalable rollout.: MSPs and IT teams will receive multi-tenant management, policy inheritance, and out-of-the-box reporting.: This solution's per-user licensing aligns with partner recurring-revenue models, delivering a tailored approach that balances affordability with enterprise-grade outcomes.: FireCloud Total Access integrates seamlessly with WatchGuard's broader network, endpoint, and identity services, all connected through ThreatSyncTM, the AI-powered XDR engine that delivers smarter detection and faster response with less burden on IT teams.: FireCloud Total Access delivers enterprise-grade outcomes without the cost or complexity.

FireCloud Total Access is available September 25, 2025, via WatchGuard's powerful network of nearly 17,000 MSPs offering resale and managed services in more than 20 countries globally. Partners can access self-service trials and find enablement materials and product demonstrations in the WatchGuard Cloud and through the WatchGuard Partner Portal .

Real Security for the Real World Global Roadshows: Zero Trust, Network Edition

Part of supporting a global MSP community is providing continuous training and enablement. Each year, WatchGuard teams hit the road to host thousands of partners at hands-on workshops designed to help them launch, refine, and evolve their security offerings. This fall, the sessions will focus on modern security use cases, protecting the everywhere workforce and defending against AI-backed adversaries. Visit WatchGuard's Roadshow Page to learn more and register to attend.

Three Decades Celebrating Cybersecurity Excellence

For nearly 30 years, WatchGuard's commitment to simplifying enterprise-grade security has been recognized by industry analysts, validated in independent performance tests, and celebrated by the industry and customers worldwide. Each award reflects the trust MSPs and businesses place in WatchGuard every day. Most recently, IDC, a global market intelligence and advisory firm, recognized WatchGuard as a major player in the IDC Marketspace Worldwide Enterprise Hybrid Firewall 2025 Vendor Assessment.

This news also follows WatchGuard's recent launch of Firebox Tabletop Series , its new line of firewall appliances and its Total MDR service, along with numerous industry honors. WatchGuard's AuthPoint MFA product was named Best Authentication Technology by SC Media in 2025 and a Champion in the Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix for the third consecutive year. Just prior to that, the 2025 Cyber Defense Awards recognized WatchGuard MDR for the Most Promising Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, with its Zero-Trust Application Service named the Editor's Choice Zero Trust category recipient this year. WatchGuard continues to lead the industry in security innovation to offer MSPs more scalable, ready-to-sell solutions that drive revenue.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases business scale and velocity while improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect over 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard .

