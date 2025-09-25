Iran Condemns U.S. Curbs On Its Diplomats At UN Assembly

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 25 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran yesterday, condemned U.S. restrictions on its diplomats attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, calling them an attempt to obstruct Tehran's participation in multilateral diplomacy.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei said on social media platform X that, the measures amounted to“systematic harassment” and had prevented Iranian delegates from joining several events held outside the limited areas where they are permitted to move.

“The real objective behind the increasing restrictions imposed by the U.S. administration on Iranian diplomats and their dependents in New York is to disrupt Iran's diplomatic performance within the United Nations,” Baghaei wrote.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that, the curbs were part of efforts to maintain“maximum pressure” on Tehran, restricting the Iranian delegation's access to certain stores and venues, including wholesale clubs and luxury goods outlets.

Baghaei said the curbs, which he described as“cheap restrictions,” violated Washington's obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement and even affected delegates' ability to shop for groceries.

As host of the UN headquarters, Washington is generally expected to allow entry for officials from all member states and observer entities, though it has at times imposed limits for political reasons.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas was barred from attending the assembly, after U.S. authorities revoked visas for him and about 80 Palestinian officials last month, a decision welcomed by the Israeli regime. The United Nations authorised Abbas to deliver his remarks through a pre-recorded video, shown in the General Assembly Hall.– NNN-IRNA