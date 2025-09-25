Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zenatech, Inc.

Zenatech, Inc.


2025-09-25 12:03:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the closing of Jacksonville, Florida-based land survey and engineering firm, A&J Land Surveyor, Inc. This marks a tenth acquisition for its growing Drone-as-a-Service businesses. A&J brings longstanding customer relationships and a foothold in Florida's aviation, utility and infrastructure markets, which includes marine surveys.“By combining the A&J team's years of survey expertise with our AI-driven DaaS platform we have an ideal, innovative combination of building capacity and speed for accelerating drone use in airport, utility, and infrastructure surveying,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Florida remains a strategic growth market for us with favorable year-round flying conditions, a long-standing history as an aviation hub, and diverse terrain ranging from coastlines and port areas to agricultural land, wetlands, and disaster-prone areas. This unique environment drives strong demand for aerial inspection, mapping, surveying, crop monitoring, coastal erosion tracking, and emergency response.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 35 cents at $5.15.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN25092025000212011056ID1110108342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search