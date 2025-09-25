Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the closing of Jacksonville, Florida-based land survey and engineering firm, A&J Land Surveyor, Inc. This marks a tenth acquisition for its growing Drone-as-a-Service businesses. A&J brings longstanding customer relationships and a foothold in Florida's aviation, utility and infrastructure markets, which includes marine surveys.“By combining the A&J team's years of survey expertise with our AI-driven DaaS platform we have an ideal, innovative combination of building capacity and speed for accelerating drone use in airport, utility, and infrastructure surveying,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Florida remains a strategic growth market for us with favorable year-round flying conditions, a long-standing history as an aviation hub, and diverse terrain ranging from coastlines and port areas to agricultural land, wetlands, and disaster-prone areas. This unique environment drives strong demand for aerial inspection, mapping, surveying, crop monitoring, coastal erosion tracking, and emergency response.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 35 cents at $5.15.
Full Press Release:
