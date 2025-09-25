Infinigate Makes Strategic Investment In The Italian Market And Adds Progress Software To Its Local Portfolio.

MENAFN - Pressat) Infinigate Italy, headquartered in Milan, will provide vendor and channel partners with dedicated resources focussed on the growing Italian cybersecurity market.

Milan, Italy, 25 September 2025. The Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, is delighted to announce its investment in the Italian market, as part of its strategic expansion, through the opening of Infinigate Italy, headquartered in Milan.

To drive and support local operations, the company has appointed Corrado Farina as Sales Director at Infinigate Italy. Infinigate Italy will benefit from the full support of the infinigate Group to ramp up local operations. Dedicated resources and local focus are a trademark of Infinigate's business approach, signalling the long-term commitment to building a strong presence in Italy, in close partnership with local partners and vendors.

Marco van Kalleveen, CEO of the Infinigate Group said:“I am proud to announce this important milestone on our path to becoming a global leader, offering our vendor and channel partners technical expertise, local market knowledge and total commitment to driving growth together.”

The European Cybersecurity market 's growth trend continues, with the network security segment as the fastest growing segment and Italy as the strongest area with +56% compared to the previous year.

In addition to intercepting growth trends, the investment responds to vendor demand for channel support in Italy.

Progress Software , the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, is joining the Infinigate Italy portfolio, with local channel partners able to benefit from the deep technical and market expertise and robust support offered by the Infinigate Group.

“I am thrilled with the appointment as Sales Director at Infinigate Italy and I look forward to scaling our presence and driving growth within the local market, both organically and acquisitively,” Corrado Farina, Sales Director of Infinigate Italy added.“The channel opportunity related to cybersecurity is substantial and Infinigate benefits from the credentials and deep expertise to forge strong and longeve relationships locally. We are proud to extend our partnership with Progress Software and bring the benefits of their innovative solutions to local channel partners in Italy.”

Phil Dunlop, VP, Channels and Alliances at Progress Software, said:“We are excited to extend our partnership with Infinigate by entering another market, further building on our successful collaboration. As demand for AI-powered digital experiences accelerates, partnering with a tech-savvy, customer-focused vendor like Infinigate is truly impactful for the success of our joint customers.”

The Italian cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 17,008.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2024 and 2030. Infinigate will extend its partnership with leading providers of avanced cybersecurity solutions to offer local partners and their customer a comprehensive and competitive portfolio addressing this demand.

Infinigate's extended footprint and targeted portfolio approach will provide partners with the capability to intercept growth through proven solutions, complemented by trusted enablement, training and professional services. This will support channel partners in accelerating deal cycles, meeting evolving customer needs and improving their competitiveness in the local market.

