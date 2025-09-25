Kartik Aaryan Calls 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' Maker Sameer Vidwans His 'Dancing Partner'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan has penned a birthday note for his 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' director Sameer Vidwans, whom the Bollywood actor described as his 'dancing partner'.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome video featuring him along with Vidwans and actress Ananya Panday dancing on the sets of the upcoming film.

“Happy birthday to my dancing partner @sameervidwans sir keeep rocking,” Kartik wrote as the caption.

This is not the first time Kartik is working with Vidwans. The two have previously worked in the

2023 film“Satyaprem Ki Katha”, which followed the story of Sattu, who is a good hearted but good for nothing LLB fail guy who dreams of marrying Katha, a girl out of his league. However, fate has other plans and they end up getting married. Sattu tries to make his wife fall in love with him.

Talking about 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a few days ago, Kartik had shared the new release date of his film on Instagram, writing,“Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins.”

The upcoming romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

The movie marks Panday's second collaboration with Aaryan after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the highly anticipated drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

