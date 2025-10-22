Jordan, Netherlands Agree To Expand Cooperation, Stress Need To Uphold Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday received Foreign Minister of the Netherlands David van Weel.The two ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in the fields of education, tourism, trade, industry and water, within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union.Safadi and van Weel agreed on a work plan to broaden prospects for cooperation in various sectors.They also discussed developments in the region and underlined the need to adhere to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, fully implement its provisions, end the war, and ensure the immediate and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the enclave.Safadi stressed that progress towards initiating discussions on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is a top priority.He also emphasized the need to halt the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the Israeli violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.Safadi reiterated that the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region is through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.He praised the Netherlands' support for the two-state solution and the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on their national soil in line with international law.Safadi and van Weel also discussed developments in Syria, with Safadi affirming the Kingdom's support for the Syrian government's efforts toward reconstruction on a basis that preserves Syria's unity, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi highlighted the deep friendship between Jordan and the Netherlands, which spans more than 74 years."Next year we will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries. On the bilateral level, our relations are constantly developing. The Netherlands is the largest importer of Jordanian goods in Europe, and there are many joint cooperation programs we are working on together," he said.Safadi noted that relations between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Dutch royal family are strong and historic, with continued cooperation between the two governments, as well as extensive popular and cultural ties between the two nations."The Netherlands has played a major role in supporting development projects in Jordan, including the vital water sector, which is a top priority for us. We also cooperate in education, tourism, trade and industry. All these indicators reflect the depth of the relationship and our shared commitment to further develop and expand cooperation," Safadi said.He added that he and his Dutch counterpart agreed to begin, in the coming weeks, a joint review of bilateral cooperation to identify new areas of partnership in specific sectors, translating the strong friendship into tangible cooperation that benefits citizens of both countries.The discussions also focused on joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region, particularly in recent months to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. "This is an institutionalized effort based on our existing cooperation, and we will continue working together," Safadi said.He reaffirmed the alignment of Jordanian and Dutch positions regarding the Gaza ceasefire. "Our stance is united in supporting the ceasefire agreement reached in Gaza, stabilizing it as a shared priority, and ensuring the delivery of aid to the enclave," he said."Together with the Netherlands and the Arab-Islamic group, we welcomed the proposals of the U.S. President to end the war in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of Palestinians, and oppose any annexation or extension of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank," Safadi added.He stressed that stabilizing the ceasefire and advancing toward the second phase of the agreement are both key priorities. "We view stabilizing the ceasefire as essential and moving forward to the second phase as a fundamental priority, which we are working on together bilaterally and within the Arab-European coordination framework that is now at its best level," he said.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's firm position on the need to uphold the Gaza ceasefire and remove all obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid. "Starvation cannot be used as a weapon, nor can the entry of aid be tied to political issues. This is a violation of international and humanitarian law," he said.He noted that Jordan had served as a launch point for vital aid to Gaza in the past and reaffirmed Jordan's readiness to again serve as a hub for aid delivery in cooperation with partner countries.Safadi said that advancing to the second phase of the ceasefire, leading to a genuine political horizon, "should pave the way for a real effort to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution ending the occupation and realizing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel."Regarding the occupied West Bank, Safadi reiterated Jordan's clear stance that deterioration there must be prevented, "as this would threaten all that has been achieved in stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and push the region toward further conflict."He reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of settlement activity and condemnation of illegal measures undermining the two-state solution, as well as assaults on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, saying they are "not only illegal but also provocations that push the entire region toward more conflict."Safadi commended the Netherlands for its position supporting the two-state solution and rejecting unilateral measures violating international law, including settlement expansion, land confiscation and restrictions on the Palestinian economy."We count on continued bilateral and Arab-European cooperation to move forward with a clear vision not only to end the current catastrophe in Gaza but also to advance toward a just and comprehensive peace a shared interest and cornerstone for security and stability not only in our region but globally," Safadi said.He also praised the Netherlands' stance on regional peace efforts and its principled measures against illegal Israeli actions and politicians violating international law, including banning extremist Israeli ministers such as Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from entering the Netherlands and Europe.For his part, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel affirmed the depth of bilateral ties between the Netherlands and Jordan, which go back 75 years, noting that the partnership has grown stronger and that it is important to build on it to further cooperation, especially in the economy, trade and private sector development, as well as water management and desalination.Van Weel said the Netherlands had signed a €31 million agreement with Jordan to support the National Water Carrier Project, in addition to pledging €100 million to boost cooperation in water management in the coming years.He praised Jordan's key role in establishing the Gaza ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave, and promoting peace and security in the region.Van Weel stressed the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire, adhering to the agreement, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid. He said that after meeting urgent humanitarian needs, the next step must be ensuring security in Gaza and enabling Palestinians to manage the territory.He reaffirmed the Netherlands' commitment to the two-state solution as the path toward lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.