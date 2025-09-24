Saudi Arabia’s MCIT and Incorta Partner to Certify 100,000 Saudis in AI and Data Skills
(MENAFN- Bacchus PR) Incorta, the first and only unified data analytics platform enabling real-time analysis of live data, has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to launch a first-of-its-kind national upskilling initiative. Hosted on the National eLearning Center’s (NELC) platform, the program aims to certify 100,000 Saudi nationals in essential AI and data skills, accelerating the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global leader in technology and innovation.
The partnership was announced at Incorta’s No Limits 2025 event in Riyadh, during a fireside chat between Safa AlRashed, Acting Deputy Minister for Capabilities & Future Work, MCIT and Noha Rizk, Chief Marketing Officer, Incorta. This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing the digital economy goals of KSA Vision 2030 by focusing on building a future-ready, resilient workforce.
The program is structured around three core pillars to cater to diverse segments of the workforce:
Future Talent: Equipping students with practical skills through university projects, national hackathons, and internships
Workforce Skills: Offering online and bespoke certifications for professionals to enhance their capabilities in high-demand roles
Executive Readiness: Preparing C-suite leaders for AI-driven economy through roundtables and global partner-led leadership training
“This partnership is a cornerstone of our efforts to achieve Saudi Arabia Vision 2030’s ambitious goals for a thriving digital economy,” said Safa AlRashed, Acting Deputy Minister for future jobs & capabilities, MCIT. “Equipping our citizens, especially our youth and women, with future-ready AI and data skills is crucial. By certifying 100,000 individuals, we are upskilling a workforce and building a new foundation for sustainable growth and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in AI. Collaborations with innovative companies like Incorta enable us to achieve this impact at scale.”
Online certifications and a university pilot program will be rolled out immediately, with national hackathons, bespoke courses, and executive roundtables scheduled to launch in 2026. The training will be delivered through the National eLearning Center (NELC) platform, a key partner in the initiative, which provides the digital infrastructure to ensure scalability and accessibility for learners across the Kingdom.
“We are incredibly proud to partner with MCIT on this historic initiative,” said Noha Rizk, Chief Marketing Officer at Incorta. “Successful AI is driven by people, not just technology. Our role is to provide the data foundation and training platform to accelerate adoption by empowering students, professionals, and executives with practical, applied skills. This program will serve as a global model for how nations can proactively build a people-centered, AI-powered future.”
By creating a strong pipeline of certified AI and data specialists, the program will strengthen the Kingdom's global competitiveness and fuel innovation across key sectors such as energy, logistics, and manufacturing. The initiative also underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in its people, making Saudi Arabia an increasingly attractive destination for international technology investors and partners.
