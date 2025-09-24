Heavy Rain Alert For Coimbatore, Nilgiris In TN Over Next Three Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for the hilly districts of Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, forecasting intense rainfall for the next three days.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially in landslide-prone areas and along riverbanks.

According to the IMD, weather systems over the Bay of Bengal are driving the wet spell. A cyclonic circulation is currently observed off the Myanmar coast, and a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

This system, combined with changing westerly wind patterns, is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In the past 24 hours, Yercaud in Salem district recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm. Other significant rain reports came from Palamore and Kilkottaiyar in Kanyakumari district, Chinnakkallar and Valparai in Coimbatore district, and Nalumukku and Ootu in Tirunelveli district, each receiving 2 cm.

Officials said that Coimbatore and Nilgiris are likely to see the heaviest showers, with isolated locations possibly experiencing cloudbursts.

The IMD forecast also warns of thunderstorms and lightning at several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday and Friday. In Chennai and the surrounding suburbs, skies will remain partly cloudy with a chance of light showers in a few areas.

While the state capital is unlikely to see severe weather, commuters have been advised to plan for short spells of rain during peak hours. District administrations in the Western Ghats region have been asked to monitor vulnerable slopes and water bodies.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel to hill stations and to follow alerts from local disaster management teams. The IMD said the evolving low-pressure system could intensify further over the next 48 hours, influencing rainfall patterns across southern Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala as well.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and central Bay of Bengal due to strong winds and rough sea conditions. Officials added that the situation is being closely monitored and weather bulletins will be issued for timely updates.