Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand To Visit India To Strengthen 'Strained' Ties: Report

2025-09-24 11:08:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to visit China and India in the coming weeks as Canada seeks to repair and strengthen its strained relationships with the two major Asian economies.

Anand said she'll meet with her counterparts in those countries and discuss ways to cooperate amid the issues that have plagued relationships in recent years - including a tariff battle with China and accusations of transnational repression and violence by India, as reported by Bloomberg.

Canada must“ensure we have a bilateral relationship with significant economic powers in the Indo-Pacific,” Anand said in an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

“The work that we will do with these partners is to ensure that Canada's interests are at the forefront.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

