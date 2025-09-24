Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mission Number 2025: Olymptrade Is Supporting Indonesians In Need

2025-09-24 11:04:43
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Olymptrade, a global trading platform, launched a charity campaign in Cipanas, Indonesia, to support those who are often overlooked: elderly people living in poverty and without family assistance. This isn't just a vague plan, but real, direct help delivered where it's urgently needed.




The campaign began on September 11 at the YUM Community Center, where Olymptrade distributed 200 care boxes filled with essential items including rice, mung beans, sugar, milk, honey and eggs. Free eye check-ups were also provided, with a follow-up planned in October to deliver glasses to those who need them.

The project is designed as a long-term effort. Olymptrade plans to continue distributing around 200 boxes every month, aiming to reach approximately 1,000 people by the end of the year.

Local traders and members of the Olymptrade community joined the event to assist in the distribution, further strengthening the ties between the platform and the people it supports.

Updates, photos and stories about the initiative will be available on Olymptrade's official social media channels, where the company will continue to highlight its efforts to empower the Cipanas community.

Olymptrade also encourages audiences to take part in charitable initiatives and support people in need. The campaign underlines the company's core philosophy: Care that counts, transforming care into concrete action.

